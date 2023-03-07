Home Health Two Downtown Disney Restaurants Set CLOSING Date
Health

Two Downtown Disney Restaurants Set CLOSING Date

by admin

Downtown Disney is going through a huge reimagination right now!

Downtown Disney

The shopping and dining district is currently full of construction projects including some new dining spots, store refurbishments, and more. In order to make space for the new, some locations must close, and now we’ve got a closing date for two restaurants.

Back in April 2022, Disney announced that new restaurants Paseo and Centrico would bring Mexican cuisine to Downtown Disney in the locations currently occupied by Catal and Uva Bar & Cafe. While we haven’t heard any more about these new restaurants specifically, we know that these two existing restaurants will close soon.

Catal

On the Disneyland website, there is a notice saying Uva Bar & Cafe and Catal “will soon be closing to make way for an exciting new addition to the Downtown Disney District!”

©Disney

There are hours listed through April 9th, but starting April 10ththere are no hours listed for either location.

©Disney

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen recently went through a refurbishment and we know that Din Tai Fung and Porto’s Bakery are set to come to the shopping and dining district.

We’ll be sure to watch for more updates from Downtown Disney and we’re looking forward to these new additions.

Ranking the BEST and WORST Disneyland Restaurants I Tried on My First Trip

news tag-chef-carlos-gaytan tag-din-tai-fung tag-disneyland-dining tag-downtown-disney tag-downtown-disney-district tag-downtown-disney-transformation tag-pixar-hotel tag-ralph-brennans-jazz-kitchen column-disney-and-florida-attractions-news-blog”>

Click below to subscribe

Are you looking forward to the changes at Downtown Disney? Let us know in the comments!

See also  Direct Empoli-Naples 0-2: Osimhen doubles

You may also like

Simple or festive hairstyles, everything is possible with...

The alarm from the Regions: “From Covid and...

In Erlangen: First patient cured of autoimmune disease...

the selfie on social media (the day after...

The best men’s functional shirts for a comfortable...

In Sardinia the protest of social welfare structures...

Mönchgut peninsula: original landscape in the south-east of...

Semaglutide: too much required for weight control, not...

picked up a batch of chips, what are...

Maltese patient received world’s first gene therapy injection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy