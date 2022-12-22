Home Health Two new vaccines are arriving in Trentino to protect the population: this is what it is about
Two new vaccines are arriving in Trentino to protect the population: this is what it is about

TRENTO. News regarding the provincial vaccination calendar for adults. I am indeed two new vaccines are coming to protect the population from pneumococcus ed Herpes Zoster. The new introduction was decided today by the Provincial Council on the recommendation of the councilor for health, social policies, disability and family, Stefania Segnana.

In detail for pneumococcal vaccines, for the 65-year-old cohort and for frail individuals aged 18 and overthe 13-valent vaccine is replaced with the newer one 20-valent vaccine and vaccine vaccination is completed 23-valentewhile for the herpes zoster vaccine is being introduced, always for the 65 year olds and fragile subjects from 18 years oldthe new adjuvanted recombinant vaccine, replacing the live attenuated vaccine which until now was the only one on the market.

“This update – comments the councilor Segnana – guarantees the population higher health protection from the risk of complications that can derive from pneumococcus and Herpes Zoster, since the new vaccines are more effective. In detail, the 20-valent pneumococcal vaccine has greater coverage than the previous one, while the one against Herpes Zoster has an efficacy of around 97% in 50-year-olds and 91% in people over 70, when the previous one stopped at 70% in 50 years old”.

Pending the update of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan (PNPV) 2017-2019, which has now expired, the two new vaccines have already been introduced in some regions.

