Two-year plan for regulatory assessment and review (VIR) 2023/2024, consultation

The provisions that are submitted to public consultation – included in the biennial plan of the VIR 2023/2024 adopted by the Minister of Health – which will be submitted to the evaluation activity, are those contained in the decree-law of 17 February 2022, n. 9 containing urgent measures to stop the spread of African swine fever (ASF), converted, with modifications by art. 1, paragraph 1, of the law of 7 April 2022, n. 29.

The regulatory provisions in question are subjected to an evaluation of the regulation which, in the spirit of the DPCM 15 September 2017, n. 169 seeks confirmation in the objectives of interest – effectiveness, efficiency, relevance (lasting usefulness) and coherence – through analyzes which, on the basis of the reconstruction of the initial logic, give answers to these questions, also through the comparison offered by the public consultation.

The consultation in question is aimed at allowing the acquisition of information useful for the evaluation of the intervention, in order to allow this Administration to:

conduct an analysis of the current situation, to highlight any problems in the implementation process of the interventions being evaluated and the adjustment methods followed by the recipients; the reconstruction of the logic of the intervention, to obtain information on the most significant changes that occurred between the adoption of the acts subject to evaluation and the moment in which the Vir takes place (as well as, where appropriate, to collect data and opinions of stakeholders on the hypothetical evolution of the situation where the regulatory intervention had not been adopted), contributing to the definition of the “counterfactual scenario”; the evaluation of the intervention, to obtain information and data useful for verifying its effectiveness and the causes of any deviations from the pre-established objectives; for the identification, analysis and quantification of the main effects that have occurred, with particular reference to those that were not expected; to highlight implementation difficulties, overlaps or inconsistencies between rules governing the same sector, also in the light of any cognitive distortions that may have negatively affected compliance with regulatory provisions and impact; collect suggestions on changes that can allow you to achieve the same results with lower costs for the recipients.

The consultation, aimed at gathering elements that will form the basis of the assessments that will feed into the VIR report, is open to anyone interested in providing their own contribution, both as bearers of specific interests and as private citizens.

The aspects of the provision that are submitted for consultation are those contained in the attached file: “Questions for VIR Plan 2023-2204”

We ask that you want to send any contributions in writing no later than September 20th 2023 to the following mailing address: segr.legislativo@sanita.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

