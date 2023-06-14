Ugly sage and leaves with holes? Here are 3 natural remedies to defeat the annoying caterpillars and make it beautiful again

Water these days inevitably affects our cultures. For a month now, the danger of rain has always been lurking. All this also has a negative impact on our small domestic agriculture. The one that many of us practice as a hobby and passion, for the satisfaction of eating some of the products grown in our own gardens. Sage, for example, does not require great care, but this is precisely the period in which to preserve it from its worst enemies, moth caterpillars and beetles. Let’s see how.

Human beings are not the only ones to appreciate its smell and taste. Indeed, the sage leaves are very tempting even to these little animals, almost imperceptible to the naked eye. What, however, is very visible are the damage these leave behind after the passage. That is to say holes, holes, chewed pieces of leaf, no longer usable in the kitchen. For this we need to defend our sage plants. Preventing instead of treating. Con three simple solutionsall of natural origin. Lethal to caterpillars, but not to humans.

Natural remedies against caterpillars in sage

The first is the simplest and is also suitable for fighting gli aphids on eggplant leaves and on roses. A simple garlic maceratetwo or three cloves, left to infuse for about ten minutes, left to cool and sprayed abundantlywith a spray bottle, on the leaves. Operation to be carried out at sunsetpossibly when the weather forecast indicates at least a couple of dry days.

The second solution is based on cinnamon and cloves. Powder or sticks, in the case of the first, it doesn’t matter. Just leave them in infusion, in hot water, for at least 30 minutes, along with a generous handful of cloves. Again, we will have to go nebulize in the evening.

Ugly sage and leaves with holes? Grandma’s remedies to make it shine again

As always in these cases, to have excellent effects, you should use the solutions produced At least one couple of times a week, after 3 or 4 days. Especially with unstable weather conditions, such as in this period, it may be necessary to repeat the operation every two days.

Finally, the third solution it can be prepared using our seedlings pomodoro. It will be enough to take three or four leafletschop them and leave them macerate for an hour in a liter of boiling water. At the end, we will obtain a very powerful liquid to eliminate moth caterpillars and beetles. Ugly sage and leaves with holes? So we figured out how to fix the problem with i classic grandmother’s remedies.