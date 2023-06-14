‘Aconcagua’, distance learning for students with pathologies – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NOVARA, JUNE 14 – Helping sick secondary school students, with predominantly oncological pathologies, to participate in school activities, using integrated digital teaching and remote connections. This is the objective of the Aconcagua project, presented in Novara, at the University of Eastern Piedmont, by Andrea Gavosto, director of the Agnelli Foundation, Pietro Presti, director of the Edo Foundation and Elvo Tempia and Andrea Locarni, president of the Italian Parents Union of Novara.



Aconcagua takes its name from an initiative launched before the pandemic in 2019, when Pietro Presti, director general of the Fondazione Tempia di Biella, decided to become a testimonial of the fundraising for the project, with an expedition to South America: the goal was to reach summit of Aconcagua, at an altitude of almost 7,000 metres, to raise awareness, through the company, of the project to implement the school-in-hospital service.



The project, which will start next school year in Novara and Eastern Piedmont, refers to the Maggiore della Carità hospital in Novara. The model is the one tested in Turin since 2015 by the Agnelli Foundation with the Piedmont Regional School Office and the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital (over 60 students involved, around 80% with oncological pathologies).



For oncohaematological pathologies, an average of between 12 and 15 diagnoses is recorded each year in Novara and Eastern Piedmont. In addition to supporting students, families and schools for computer equipment and connections, and helping the school in creating a network to support sick students, the Aconcagua project aims to create, with its own resources and specialized personnel, a desk at the Maggiore hospital in Novara to dialogue with the teams of doctors and psychologists who look after the students. (HANDLE).

