Ukraine, live – Biden: “Putin’s threat on tactical nuclear weapons is real”. From Kiev to Lviv, night attacks across the country

20 Jun 2023 09:50

From Kiev to Lviv, night attacks across the country

Explosions they shook the city and the region of in the night Kiev, according to local media. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital has announced that the air defenses have been activated. Blasts have also been reported in the oblasts of CherkasyVinnitsa e Khmelnytskyi. In the nocturnal “massive attack” by kamikaze drones nearly 20 enemy air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital communicated in the morning. THE drones they entered the city in waves, from various directions. The air alert lasted more than three hours. No information on casualties or damage has been received so far.

20 Jun 2023 09:47

Biden: “Putin’s threat on tactical nuclear weapons is real”

The statement by the President of the United States, Joe Bidenarrives days after it deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus declared by Mosca. An initiative that Bidenduring a visit to Palo Altoin Californiacalled it “absolutely irresponsible”: “During my last visit here, about two years ago, I said that I feared the drying up of the river Coloradoand everyone looked at me like I was crazy – he said Biden. – They looked at me like when I said I feared (Russian President, Vladimir) Putin might use tactical nukes. It’s (a risk) real.” On Wednesday, June 14, President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Belarus started receiving tactical nuclear weapons from the Russiapointing out that some of them are three times more powerful than atomic bombs dropped from the United States on Hiroshima e Nagasaki in 1945. The international media reported it, citing the interview posted on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian news agency Belta. The Belarusian leader also said that Minsk he would have “no doubt” in using nuclear weapons if she were to be attacked, emphasizing that he was the one who insisted with the Russian president Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.