Ukraine, live coverage – Poland sends 10,000 soldiers to the Belarusian border. Biden will ask Congress for 13 billion for Kiev

10 Ago 2023

21:23

Media, “Zelensky wants to replace defense minister”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and already has two possible candidates. He writes it Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources from the Kiev government. Reznikov’s possible resignation had already been discussed in February when corruption scandals emerged in his ministry. There was talk then of replacing him with the head of military intelligence, Kyrilo Budanov. Rezhnikov had expressed a desire to become the Justice Minister, but he had been offered the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which he however refused, and in the end everyone remained in their posts. Now Zelensky would have started looking for a new defense minister again and would have already spoken to two possible candidates: Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexsandr Kamyshin.

10 Ago 2023

19:41

One dead in Zaporizhzhia from rocket attack

“Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers from Russian bombings on a daily basis. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupants hit it with a missile. To date, one person has been pronounced dead.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, reporting a new Russian attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city. According to mayor Anatoly Kurtiev, the raid hit “civilian infrastructure” and “the number of injured as a result of the attack has already risen to 9 people”.

10 Ago 2023

19:04

Two died in the bombing in the Bryansk region of Russia

The toll from a bombing attributed to Ukrainian forces against the village of Chausy, in the Bryansk region of Russia, is two dead and two wounded. This was stated by Alexander Borgomaz, governor of this oblast on the border with Ukraine, quoted by the Tass news agency.

10 Ago 2023

19:03

Biden will ask Congress for $13 billion for Kiev

President Joe Biden will ask the US Congress for 13 billion dollars to support Ukraine. This was reported by sources informing the Associated Press. The last request of this kind from the White House, in November, had been satisfied but this time the consent of Congress towards aid to Kiev has decreased, especially from the Republicans. The president will also ask for $12 billion to replenish the disaster fund.

10 Ago 2023

19:01

EU, “63.9 million tons of wheat exported since March”

In less than a year and a half, the EU has ferried 63.9 million tons of grain and cereal products from Ukraine to third countries. This was announced by the European Commission. The figure refers to Ukrainian wheat exports from March 2022 to today. “While Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ports and block the grain initiative across the Black Sea, our solidarity lanes continue to export grain from Ukraine to the rest of the world,” the Commission points out.

10 Ago 2023

17:32

Iran: “We do not support any front in the conflict”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran does not support either Moscow or Kiev in the conflict in Ukraine and the Islamic Republic wants a political solution to the conflict. During a joint press conference with South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, Amirabdollahian reiterated that Iran has not supplied Russia with drones for use in Ukraine and that the evidence provided by Kiev “is not valid”, reports Irna . Russian officials have instead assured the Islamic Republic that they will never use Iranian weapons, supplied to Russia as part of a defense cooperation between the two countries, against Ukraine, Amirabdollahian added.

10 Ago 2023

15:50

Kiev: “Russian attack on civilians withdrawing humanitarian aid”

At least six people were injured and taken to hospital following a Russian attack on Bilozerka in the southern Kherson region. This was stated by the local governor Oleksandr Prokudin, quoted by Sky News, underlining that they were “residents who were receiving humanitarian aid at the time”. The frontline village, nearly 13km west of Kherson, was one of the areas to experience severe flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June.

10 Ago 2023

15:05

Experts: “No radioactive risk in Zaporizhzhia”

There is no radioactive risk at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because the steam escapes from circuits that are not in contact with the reactor core. The director of ENEA’s nuclear safety department, Alessandro Dodaro, told ANSA. “It is a steam leak that occurred in one of the plant’s steam generators. They are circuits that are not in contact with the reactor core; they receive very hot water and exchange it with other water which becomes steam and turns the turbine”, said the expert.

10 Ago 2023

14:28

Usa: “Putin-Zelensky meeting in Dubai? It is the Ukrainian president who has to decide”

“As for any possible meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, I would say it is a decision for President Zelensky to make.” Thus the US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, answered a question on the hypothesis of a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 conference which will take place between November and December in Dubai. “We have made it clear that Ukraine is in the driving seat when it comes to deciding on its future and this is true for any possible negotiation”, added the American spokesman, who then recalled how Kiev is always open to negotiations that respect the its integrity and territorial sovereignty. “But the obstacle has always been and continues to be the fact that Vladimir Putin has not given up on his imperialist goals – added Miller – and has not given up on the belief that Ukraine is not a real country, as he himself said . And he did not withdraw his troops across the Ukrainian border ”.

10 Ago 2023

14:00

Kiev wants to evacuate 37 settlements in Kupiansk

Russian troops are advancing in northeastern Ukraine and in particular in the Kharkiv region, so much so that Kiev has ordered the evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district. Confirmation from the Russian army that it is “improving its positions” in the north-east. The Ukrainian authorities are starting the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Telegram channel of the Kupyansk military administration, due to increased Russian shelling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

