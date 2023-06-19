Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Breton: 1 million weapons from the EU to Kiev over the next 12 months

• New York Times: “The Kakhovka Dam was destroyed by the Russians.”

• More settlements flooded in Kherson, 14,000 without electricity.

• Mystery about Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian 007: the rumors about the coma, the absences.

• Kiev: «Moscow’s peace plan has always foreseen occupation».

01:20 – The UN accuses Moscow of blocking aid to the victims of the dam

The United Nations has accused Russia of continuing to block humanitarian aid deliveries to Moscow-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine that have been affected by the recent Kakhovka dam breach. The dam’s break on June 6 flooded large areas of the Kherson region under Russian and Ukrainian control, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster. “The government of the Russian Federation has so far refused our request to access areas under its temporary military control,” said UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown yesterday. “The United Nations will continue to do everything it can to reach all people, including those suffering from the recent dam destruction, who are in urgent need of life-saving assistance, no matter where they are,” Brown said. “We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” she added. Officials in Russian-held areas on Saturday announced the death toll from the dam breach had risen to 29, while Kiev said the death toll in its territory had risen to 16, with 31 still missing. Kiev has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has accused Ukraine. According to a detailed investigation by the New York Times, the dam was blown up by the Russians.

11.40 pm – Breton: the EU will supply one million high caliber weapons to Kiev

The European Union is speeding up arms supplies to Ukraine in support of the counter-offensive undertaken by the Ukrainian armed forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien today. The EU will supply one million high-caliber weapons to Kiev over the next 12 months. “We intend to step up our efforts to supply arms and ammunition,” Breton said. He stressed that these are high-intensity fighting where ammunition plays a crucial role. “We are preparing for a conflict that will last several more months, or even more,” Breton said.

10.20 pm – Zelensky: “The African delegation has seen who is interested in peace”

«You all saw how the visit of the delegation of African leaders and representatives to Ukraine, and then to the Russian terrorist state, took place. The delegation had the opportunity to see who is really interested in peace and who instead embodies war, it was very clear». Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter. «Everything that was discussed in Ukraine – he says – concerned the #PeaceFormula. Point by point. The entire content. All that was said in Russia was about war, how to keep destroying lives. It is obvious that there is no alternative to the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It is good that the world hears it and sees it more and more often”.

