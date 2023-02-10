Jet to Ukraine, Sanchez: joint decision of the allies on Zelensky’s requests

The head of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez has entrusted the judgment on the request for warplanes made to the EU by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenski to the joint decision of the allies. The Efe agency reports it. Zelenski made his demands at the extraordinary European Council held in Brussels and in subsequent meetings with various leaders, including a joint one with Sanchez and the heads of government of Italy, Poland, Holland, Romania and Sweden. According to Spanish sources, the Ukrainian president delivered lists of requests to the heads of state and government but did not specify whether he had specifically requested planes from Spain. In the press conference at the end of the summit, Sanchez said that the important thing is coordination and unity between allies which – he said – “is the main strength we have against Russia”. Sanchez insisted that the European Union reaffirmed its full support for Ukraine and affirmed that the Twenty-Seven “will continue to work tirelessly to achieve a just peace that has put an end to Putin’s aggression”.