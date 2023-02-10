In Brussels Zelensky took part in the extraordinary EU Council and met the European parliamentarians, but the bilateral meeting with the Italian premier was skipped Giorgia Meloni, already excluded from the Paris meeting the day before between the Ukrainian president and the leaders of France and Germany, Macron and Scholz. It was at the end of one of the meetings with European leaders that Zelensky asked the Italian premier to “spend time for a two-way conversation”, during which the Ukrainian president expressed his country’s “gratitude” to the prime minister. But in Brussels the Italian government finds itself isolated and the clash with France sharpens. Moscow threatens consequences “for all of Europe” if jets are sent to Ukraine. And Great Britain holds back.
Medvedev against Biden: “He could carelessly trigger World War III”
The former Russian president Dmitry Medvedevnow vice president of the Security Council of Russia, once again evokes the specter of a Third World War and does so by attacking the US president Joe Bidento whom he refers as “old Biden”, who he says “could distractedly trigger the Third World War”.
Macron considers revoking Putin’s Legion of Honor
the French president, Emmanuel Macronconsider revoking the Legion of Honor from the Russian president Vladimir Putinbut speaking to reporters he said such a decision “has serious significance and should be made at the right time”. It all stems from the fact that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been awarded France’s highest medal of honour: Macron pinned the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor medal to his chest after the two met at the Elysée on Thursday, a move Macron said was intended to show France’s “immense” recognition of Ukraine’s value since Russia invaded it a year ago. At that point some French activists and parliamentarians pointed out that Vladimir Putin also has the same medal, which had been awarded to him in 2006 by the then president Jacques Chiracand asked Macron to revoke the Russian president’s honour.
Putin: “Moscow is not isolated, strong relations with Asia”
Thanks to the work of Russian diplomats, Russia has managed to avoid international isolation and strengthen cooperation with most of the nations of the world, including the states of Eurasia, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and America Latin. This was stated by the Russian president on the occasion of the diplomatic staff day Vladimir Putin. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia can rightfully be proud of its glorious traditions. Our diplomats have honorably fulfilled their professional duty and set an example of patriotism and civic courage even in the most difficult moments, in the face of severe trials,” Putin wrote in a congratulatory telegram posted on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.
Explosions in Kiev: Anti-aircraft defense activated
Explosions were heard in Kiev and neighboring regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian media quoting the municipal administration explaining that the anti-aircraft defense has been activated to protect the capital.
Kiev: massive attack with missiles and drones, hit energy sites
The Ukrainian armed forces give news of “a massive Russian attack with missiles and drones” and specify that energy sites have been hit. According to the governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim40 Calibur and X101 missiles have been fired so far.
Air raid alarm throughout Ukraine
An air raid alarm went off across Ukraine as officials from Kiev they warned of possible Russian missile attacks, urging residents to take cover. “There is a strong threat of a missile attack. I want to reiterate that air warning sirens must not be ignored,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital. For his part, even the presidential adviser, Anton Gerashchenkospoke of the “threat of a massive Russian missile attack” and urged the population to remain in shelters.
Raid russi su Kharkhiv e Zaporizhzhia
Warning sirens are blaring across the Ukraine. Russian raids have hit Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, while there is an escalation in Russian attacks in the south and east of the country. According to the Ukrainian military, the attack this morning at dawn was intense, carried out with kamikaze missiles and drones, and hit several energy production sites in the country. In particular, according to the Kiev air force, Russia launched “six Kalibr cruise missiles”, “up to 35 3-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions” and “seven Shahed drones”. “The enemy has hit the cities and essential infrastructure of Ukraine,” the Armed Forces of Kiev said in a statement.
Jet to Ukraine, Sanchez: joint decision of the allies on Zelensky’s requests
The head of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez has entrusted the judgment on the request for warplanes made to the EU by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenski to the joint decision of the allies. The Efe agency reports it. Zelenski made his demands at the extraordinary European Council held in Brussels and in subsequent meetings with various leaders, including a joint one with Sanchez and the heads of government of Italy, Poland, Holland, Romania and Sweden. According to Spanish sources, the Ukrainian president delivered lists of requests to the heads of state and government but did not specify whether he had specifically requested planes from Spain. In the press conference at the end of the summit, Sanchez said that the important thing is coordination and unity between allies which – he said – “is the main strength we have against Russia”. Sanchez insisted that the European Union reaffirmed its full support for Ukraine and affirmed that the Twenty-Seven “will continue to work tirelessly to achieve a just peace that has put an end to Putin’s aggression”.
Macron: no bilateral with Meloni, but together for Samp-T in Kiev
“I haven’t had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Meloni but we have met. And above all I am happy that we will do something important together for Ukraine, with the decision on Samp-T. This is what matters, the effectiveness”. This was stated by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the end of the EU summit, answering a question on the claims of Prime Minister Meloni that he had defined Macron’s invitation to Zelensky as “inappropriate”.
Macron: I’m not ruling out anything but jets are now not a priority for Kiev
“I’m not ruling out absolutely anything”, but the fighter jets “do not correspond to the current needs of the Ukrainian army”. This was stated by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the end of the EU summit. “Under no circumstances can the planes be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks,” he stressed.
Kiev: occupied Berdyansk airport hit, 100 Russians killed
After hitting the Berdyansk airport in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, more than 100 Russian soldiers were killed and the airport was damaged. The Ukrainian media report it by reporting what the military administration of the city of Berdyansk reports on Telegram. “We have received detailed information from our defenders about yesterday’s explosions: the airport was hit,” the post read.