Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news |- breaking latest news

A new Russian attack hit Kiev in the night with many drones causing the activation of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. The Air Defense Forces shot down more than 20 targets in Kiev’s airspace during the attack. Following the fall of debris, there is destruction, fire, as well as injuries in various areas of the city. This was reported by Rbc-Ukraine quoting the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko and the head of the military administration of Kiev Serhii Popka.

One person died and three others were injured in tonight’s Russian attack on Kiev, the third in 24 hours, the city’s military administration said. Fragments of a Shahed-136 drone hit a building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kiev, causing a fire. When it was shut down it was found that the top two floors had sustained heavy damage and that one person had died and three had been injured. “The enemy is constantly changing weapons for the attack – adds the military command -, after the combined missile and then ballistic drone, the aggressor has used exclusively UAVs”. About 20 drones were launched against the city. Twenty people were also evacuated from the skyscraper. The drone pieces then caused a fire in a house in the southern Darnytskyi district and burned three cars in the central Pechersky district. Debris also fell in Dnipro and Sviatoshyn district. Tonight’s air strikes hit not only Kiev but also the central regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolayiv and the southern region of Kherson.