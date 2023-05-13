Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 13 | Today Zelensky in the Vatican and in Rome – breaking latest news

• Today Zelensky in Rome will be received by Mattarella. Also on the agenda are meetings with the Pope and the premier

• The Russians fall back on Bakhmut. Prigozhin: “The General Staff belittles the situation”

• Moscow: sending missiles from London is an “extremely hostile” measure

• The White House: «There are no concessions in the anti-Russian front»

• Brussels lacks agreement on new sanctions package.

06:16 – The G7 reaffirms its commitment to financially support Ukraine

The G7 finance ministers reiterated their “firm commitment” to support Ukraine economically as long as necessary and to continue applying sanctions to Moscow, as well as working to prevent Russia from evading these pressure measures. The G7 “will continue to address Ukraine’s short-term financing needs”, as well as support “joint efforts to repair its critical infrastructure” and help neighboring countries affected by the influx of refugees, reads the joint statement adopted at the end of the meeting of finance ministers in Niigata (Japan). The text also underlines the G7’s “unshakeable will” to impose sanctions and other measures on Russia “to undermine its ability to wage war” and to “thwart any attempt to circumvent” these punitive measures. The volume of the commitment for economic and budgetary support to Ukraine for 2023 and the beginning of 2024 amounts to 44 billion dollars, according to the statement adopted at the end of the meeting of finance ministers and governors of G7 central banks, Japan.

06:13 – Institute for the Study of War: Kiev troops advance on Bakhmut

Beginning May 12, “Ukrainian forces gained ground northwest of Bakhmut in localized counterattacks”: write analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, who also cite a video in which Russian troops are seen fleeing by Ukrainian artillery fire on the southern bank of the Berkhivske Reservoir, about 4 km NW of Bakhmut. “This footage visually confirms claims made by several Russian military bloggers that Ukrainian forces gained ground northwest of Bakhmut in the area between Bohdanivka and Berkhivka.” On Friday, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said the Ukrainian army had advanced 2 km in the direction of Bakhmut; and the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Bakhmut to “independently assess the current situation.”

04:53 am – Armored Rome for the arrival of Zelensky: no fly zones and snipers

Armored Rome for the arrival of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The Rome Police Headquarters has launched a security plan which also provides for the no fly zone and a ban on overflights for drones. The use of bomb squads, helicopters and snipers is foreseen. Reclamation and checks will also be carried out underground. The Tiber and the parks will be monitored, where vigilance will also be ensured by the mounted department, while control from the air will be carried out with police helicopters. The anti-terrorism police and carabinieri units are also on the field.

Also expected a increased controls in railway stations, airports and on the main roads and motorways. Furthermore, starting tomorrow, a task force will be set up in the operations room of the police headquarters, in the area reserved for the management of major events, where all public order and safety services will be coordinated.

They will be approx a thousand agents of law enforcement officers in the field. According to what has been learned, the safety device also provides for the use of special departments that will support the personnel already accompanying the Ukrainian president during travel and meetings with President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.



04.45 am – Sirens working in 12 regions of Ukraine