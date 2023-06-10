Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Zelensky confirms the offensive: «Actions in progress». London: Kiev troops have broken through the Russian front lines

• The Ukrainian offensive has begun. The president confirmed it Zelensky and on the other side too Putin he admitted that the operations of the Kiev troops had begun, «but without success».

• The Russia continues to hammer Ukrainian cities and posts, but le Kiev troopsaccording to British intelligence, they would have already broken through the front line of the occupying forces of Moscow.

• The situation of civilians on both banks of the Dnipro River, one controlled by the Ukrainians and the other by the Russians, continues to worry after the collapse of the Nova Kakhova dam. Thousands of people have already been displaced, even under the bombs, while now the emergency has started due to the lack of drinking water.



00:47 am – An empty freight train derails in the Belgorod region of Russia

Fifteen carriages of an empty freight train derailed in the southern region of Belgorod, Russia, bordering Ukraine. The local governor said on Saturday, adding that there is no immediate information on the cause. “According to preliminary information, there are no victims,” ​​said the governor, Vyacheslav Gladko. The accident occurred near a train station in the Alexeyevsky municipal district and the train was empty, Gladkov said.

00:47 – A firefighter killed in a bombing in Kariv

A Ukrainian firefighter died in a Russian shelling in Kharkiv oblast. He and a colleague, who was injured, were putting out a fire caused by a previous missile attack. This was reported by the emergency services of the region, specifying that the victim’s name was Mykhailo Piskun and he was 29 years old. The colleague suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized.

00:12 – Trump: I’m the only one who can stop World War III

“As soon as I’m elected, before even entering the White House I will end the war in Ukraine, if it is still going on.” Donald Trump said this at a Republican convention in Georgia. “I’m the only one who can prevent World War III,” he added.

00:11 – Zelensky thanks Trudeau for military aid from Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for providing military aid to Kiev and called the supply of 155-caliber artillery ammunition particularly important in his evening video address. The Ukrainian president then praised Canada's commitment to the coalition that was formed to help Ukraine acquire Western fighter jets.

00:09 – Six African leaders on 16 June on a peace mission in Kiev, then in Moscow

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa illustrated the African peace initiative for Ukraine to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Six African leaders will travel to Kiev on June 16, where they will meet Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky, then to St. Petersburg on June 17 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. «President Cyril Ramaphosa informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the peace mission of African leaders in Ukraine and Russia – reads the note released by the South African presidency – President Ramaphosa took note of the peace plan proposed by China and affirmed support of South Africa and African leaders to initiatives aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. President Xi Jinping praised the African continent’s initiative and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on lives and food security in Africa.

00:08 – London: Ukrainian troops have broken through the Russian front line

The elite Ukrainian troops have broken through the first Russian defense lines in some areas of the front while in Bakhumut they have advanced by almost a kilometer and a half in the last 24 hours. The information arriving from the British Ministry of Defense in the usual update on the progress of the conflict and those given by the spokesman of the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, seem to confirm that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is now underway. And although the Ukrainians continue to be deliberately vague and evasive about the progress of operations in the south-east, i.e. in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they nevertheless let it transpire that the thrust in Donbass instead proceeds in four directions, in which the first lines heavily fortified by the Russians. In this sector, Bakhmut, conquered on May 20 by Wagner's mercenaries who then left it to the regular Russian troops, whose rotation does not seem to have finished yet, remains the hottest point of this phase of the war.

00:07 – Zelensky: «Counter-offensive and defense actions are underway in Ukraine»

Volodymyr Zelensky chose these words to confirm the start of the expected Kiev counter-offensive. He did so during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who came to the Ukrainian capital on a surprise visit to reaffirm his support, a day after Vladimir Putin declared that the Ukrainian offensive had begun. “I won’t go into details,” specified Zelensky, who however responded remotely to the Russian president’s statements that Ukrainian forces are “suffering significant losses.” «I am in daily contact with our commanders of the various directorates. Everyone is now in a positive mood. Let Putin know,” Zelensky remarked.

00:06 – Moscow: repulsed Ukrainian advance in the Zaporizhzhya region

The Russian military says it has repulsed the Ukrainian advance in the Zaporizhzhya region and southern Donetsk region by inflicting heavy casualties on enemy forces. “Total losses of Ukrainian forces in the above-mentioned areas in one day amount to 300 soldiers, 9 tanks, including 4 Leopards, and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, including 5 American Bradleys,” the Defense Ministry spokesman said. Russian Igor Konashenkov.

00:04 – Kiev: training of Ukrainian tankers in the United Kingdom concluded

The Ukrainian crews completed their training on Challenger 2 and AS90 tanks in the UK and returned to Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense announced it on Saturday. “Ukrainian tank crews have completed their training in the UK and returned home to continue their fight against the illegal invasion of Russia,” the defense ministry said on Twitter.

00:03 – Trudeau announces military aid from Canada for 500 million Canadian dollars

During his visit to Kiev, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine. "Today (Saturday June 10, ed.) I can announce that we will provide 500 million (Canadian) dollars in new funding for military assistance," he said at a press conference.



00:02 – Macron to Iran: immediate stop to military support for Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Iran “to immediately end support” for Russia in the war in Ukraine, through the delivery of drones, during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi. He makes it known the Elysium. The French head of state «warned of the serious consequences, both security and humanitarian, of Iran’s delivery of drones to Russia and called on Tehran to immediately end the support it is providing to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”.

00:01 – Media alert, Russians mined a mega chemical plant in Crimea