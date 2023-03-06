Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian army
The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 of 15 kamikaze drones Shahed launched by the Russian army in Ukraine on the night of March 5-6. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Yurii Ihnat on Ukrainian television, according to a correspondent from Ukrinform.
«The Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were launched from the north direction. According to preliminary information, 15 unmanned aircraft of this type were launched and 13 of them were destroyed by the air defense forces, using various weapons,” Ihnat said.
GB, Russia deploys obsolete tanks to compensate for losses
The Russian army is sending obsolete tanks to the front to compensate for the losses of heavy armored vehicles suffered since the start of the invasion, writes the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence update. The report, posted on Twitter, indicates that Moscow is sending 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks to Ukraine. “There is a real possibility that units of the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which is supposedly the main Russian armed force, will also be re-equipped with T-62s to compensate for earlier losses,” write the London experts. recalling that, starting from 2021, the 1 GTA should have received the new generation T-14 Armata MBT tanks. In addition, BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, first used in 1954, have also been seen in Ukraine for the first time in recent days. The ministry points out that since last summer, around 800 T-62s have been been withdrawn from storage, and some of them have upgraded sighting systems installed, which will most likely improve their effectiveness at night. However, the report concludes, both of these classic vehicle types have many battlefield vulnerabilities, including the absence of modern explosive-reactive armor.
Moscow: three missiles shot down in the night on Belgorod
At least one person was injured in Russia last night when the country’s air defenses shot down three missiles over the southern Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. as CNN reports. “Our air defense system went into operation at Novy Oskol. Three missiles were shot down. The extent of the damage is being clarified,” Gladkov wrote. «There is one wounded: a man who suffered shrapnel wounds in the arm. An ambulance is already on site. Several building facades and power lines in several villages of Novooskolsky district suffered damage. Rescue teams and emergency services are on site,” he added.
Moscow, foiled attack on pro-Putin media CEO
According to the Russian Security Services (FSB), an attack on the CEO of the Russian TV channel Zargrad has been foiled. Konstantin Malofeevsupporter of Russian Orthodox Christianity and President Vladimir Putin. Ria Novosti reports it. The Moscow intelligence services believe that the person responsible for the failed attack is the founder and leader of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” organization (also accused by Moscow of the attacks in Bryansk), who lives in Ukraine and acts under the control of the Ukrainian intelligence services. The attack was supposed to have been carried out by detonating a bomb in Malofeev’s car, in a pattern similar to the murder of Russian journalist Daria Dugina.
Kiev: two Russian bases destroyed in Melitopol
The Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed two Russian military bases in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reports this on his Telegram channel. Hundreds of Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in the attacks. The mayor awaits confirmation from the General Staff of Kiev.
Scholz: consequences if China helps Russia
There would be “consequences” if China sent weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared this in an interview with CNN, saying however that he is quite optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so. Asked if he could imagine sanctioning China if it helps Moscow, Scholz replied: “I think it would have consequences, but we are now at a stage where we are making it clear that this must not happen and I am relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request, but we will have to verify.