news/202301/230306_pts_ (9).jpg?versionId=PNqM717.bve8cK6P8nd5B9PGKN5rD_Nf” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The interactive narrative game “Midnight” (Midnight) produced by PTV’s original story was officially launched today (6). This game uses algorithmic mechanism as the core of the game, leading players to embark on an adventure full of technological reflection.

In the post-epidemic era, human beings are highly connected with technology. With the rise of various services and activities such as remote office, APP delivery, and online yoga, the relationship between people has also undergone subtle changes.

“Mina” takes the near-future world as the stage, and the plot centers on “Indigo J” who lives in the future world. After receiving the news of her grandmother’s death, she returns to her hometown to deal with the funeral. In the process of searching for her grandmother’s relics, Inadvertently triggered the switch of the time-space connection, through an old car at home, saw his favorite relatives, discovered this secret and decided to change the fate of the past, so that the family survived.

Players will play two roles in the game “Mina”, and experience the relationship between humans and technology by solving puzzles through time and space

In the game, players can obtain information through the operation of the current calendar (past) and Xihe (future) time and space, and then solve cross-time and space puzzles. In different time and space, players can simultaneously feel the subtle temperature between technology and people Change, whether it is in the workplace, family, or relationship, the intervention of technology will have a corresponding butterfly effect.

In addition, “Mina” will also go out of different branch lines and endings according to the branch lines unlocked by the players, the props collected, and the accumulation of favorability in the game. Players can have different choices in each round to achieve what they want. future.

The classic car in the game is the key object for the player to manipulate time and space

The current time and space symbolize the past scene

Xihe space-time symbolizes the near future scene

The biggest feature of the game “Mina” is to simulate the existing algorithm mechanism. The characteristics are established according to the player’s choice. At the beginning, they will be classified into five characteristics: quenching gold, building wood, water flow, flame, and earth and stone, corresponding to the game world. The five major areas of , emphasizing the ultimate development state of the algorithm, everything will make the most suitable and proper arrangements for human beings.

The five major human beings classified by calculus in the game correspond to the five major regions of Xihe World, and players can freely explore in them

The game AI will “recommend” the most suitable routes and tasks, so that players can go to the end smoothly. The community in the game is like the existing Facebook and IG, pushing the posts and Internet celebrities you want to see the most;

The store in the game will guide you to products that you may be interested in based on what you have bought; and the news in the game will also allow you to read more about the issues you care about based on the topics and political trends you care about.

The algorithm simulation mechanism in the game makes communities, stores, and news all become interfaces that players can operate

And in such a game path that seems to follow the algorithm, players will also find the possibility of disobeying the algorithm’s decision from the story, reflecting on the power relationship between technology and people in today’s world.

The title of this work, “Mina”, is the core character in the game. At the beginning of the game, the girlfriend who met on the dating software as Indigo・J appeared. She has a smart and kind personality, and she also helps the protagonist’s career. She is the best in the game. God teammates.

However, as the game plot progresses, Mina’s identity will also be exposed one by one. The secrets she hides lead the story of the dual time and space and the dual protagonists, and will also break the fourth wall and meet the players in a special way.

The PTS production team also specially added AR augmented reality technology to the game missions, integrating puzzle solving strategies such as music rhythm, scene exploration, shadow gestures, etc., so that players can experience the game world more immersively. In addition, before the end of the final act, there are special characters who can freely chat with players through AI voice, helping players find the final route to break through and find out the truth about Mina.

“Mina” has been launched on PC, iOS, Android and other platforms. The game is free to download. If the mobile version uses a 5G speed connection, the game quality will have a more optimized visual experience. “Mina” will also have a different Presented, there are more exclusive tasks belonging to 5G waiting for players to crack.