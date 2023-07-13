Understanding Heatstroke and Sunstroke: Causes, Symptoms, Risks, and Differences

Heatstroke and Sunstroke: Causes, Symptoms, and Risks

With the arrival of extreme heat and heat waves becoming more frequent due to climate change, the risk of heatstroke or sunstroke has significantly increased. These two pathological conditions are similar but have distinct differences. Heatstroke is triggered by specific environmental conditions, such as high temperature, reduced ventilation, and high humidity, whereas sunstroke is caused by direct exposure to sunlight.

Heatstroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises to dangerous levels, leading to various symptoms and potentially fatal consequences. Factors such as high humidity hinder the body’s ability to cool down through sweating, resulting in an inability to maintain a normal temperature. This rise in body temperature can disrupt essential enzymatic and biochemical processes, causing potentially fatal damage.

On the other hand, sunstroke is primarily associated with direct exposure to solar radiation. It mainly affects the head and can cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. While heatstroke and sunstroke share some symptoms, heatstroke does not cause sunburn or other conditions related to UV radiation, as it is independent of sun exposure.

Certain groups of people are more vulnerable to heatstroke and sunstroke, including children, the elderly, individuals with certain pathologies, and even animals. Pets, for example, are at risk when owners let them play and run under the scorching sun. It is crucial to recognize the symptoms of these conditions to take immediate measures and prevent severe consequences.

Symptoms of heatstroke include weakness, low blood pressure, swelling in the feet and ankles, dehydration without feeling thirsty, gastrointestinal disturbances like nausea and vomiting, cramps due to mineral salt loss from sweating, dizziness, headache, progressive loss of lucidity, disorientation, collapse, fainting, loss of consciousness, seizures, coma, and potentially death.

The duration of symptoms can vary from person to person, lasting anywhere from a few hours to days or even months, depending on the severity and complications. Gastrointestinal problems, fever, dehydration, and other symptoms may subside within hours if treated, but irreversible organ damage may take longer to recover.

In case of heatstroke symptoms, it is crucial to move the affected person to a safe environment and seek immediate medical assistance to avoid potentially fatal outcomes. Cooling the body by undressing the patient, using wet cloths with fresh water, and ensuring ventilation are recommended. Rehydration with small sips of water and drinks with mineral salts is also important. However, applying rubbing alcohol or administering antipyretic drugs without medical advice should be avoided.

To prevent heatstroke, it is advised to avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day, especially during heat waves. Wearing light clothes that promote perspiration, such as cotton and linen, and avoiding dark colors that absorb more solar radiation are recommended. Hats, sunglasses, light meals, increased water consumption, and fresh fruits and vegetables are also beneficial. It is essential to avoid spicy or heavy foods and alcohol, as they can increase sweating and dehydration. Additionally, staying in a car under the sun should be avoided, and air conditioning should be used responsibly to prevent sudden temperature changes.

By staying aware of the risks and taking necessary precautions, individuals can protect themselves and their loved ones from heatstroke and sunstroke during periods of extreme heat.

