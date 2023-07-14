Understanding Heatstroke: Causes, Symptoms, and Risks, and How It Differs from Sunstroke

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition caused by a rise in body temperature, known as hyperthermia. This dangerous condition can have severe consequences if not immediately recognized and treated. It is crucial to understand the causes, symptoms, and risks of heatstroke in order to prevent its lethal outcomes.

Heatstroke, a pathological condition according to the ISS (Italian National Health Institute), can result in serious and even fatal consequences if not properly addressed. In order to prevent the most dramatic impacts, immediate countermeasures should be taken, such as seeking shelter in a shaded and cool area, preferably with air conditioning.

The ISS has provided a list of symptoms to help identify heatstroke. These symptoms include weakness, a drop in blood pressure, swelling, especially in the feet and ankles due to the expansion of peripheral blood vessels, and dehydration. Surprisingly, dehydration may not always be accompanied by feelings of thirst, emphasizing the importance of recognizing other symptoms.

Additionally, heatstroke can cause gastrointestinal disturbances like nausea and vomiting. Cramps can also occur as a result of mineral salt depletion due to excessive sweating. Other symptoms include dizziness, headaches, and a gradual loss of lucidity and disorientation.

It is essential to differentiate between heatstroke and sunstroke. While both conditions are related to overheating, there are a few distinctions between them. Heatstroke is primarily caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures and physical exertion, leading to a rise in body temperature. On the other hand, sunstroke is induced by prolonged exposure to the sun’s intense heat and radiation.

Recognizing the symptoms and risks of heatstroke is crucial, as it can save lives. Immediate action should be taken if any of the mentioned symptoms are present, including seeking medical attention and finding a cool environment until medical help is provided.

It is important to stay informed about heatstroke and take preventive measures to avoid this potentially lethal condition. By staying hydrated, seeking shade, and avoiding excessive physical exertion during hot weather, individuals can reduce the risk of heatstroke and ensure their safety during heatwaves.

Source: www.fanpage.it

