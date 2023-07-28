Understanding the Behavior of Colombian Cattle: Implications for Animal Welfare and Livestock Management

Title: Animal Welfare Expert Emphasizes the Importance of Understanding Cattle Behavior

Subtitle: Knowing their behavior leads to better animal welfare and increased productivity in Colombian cattle farms

Ricardo Mora, a recognized Animal Welfare expert, highlights the significance of understanding and recognizing the behaviors exhibited by cattle in a recently released video by Fedegán. Considering the natural conditions in Colombian cattle farms, such as direct grazing or rotational grazing, Mora points out that a large part of the behaviors displayed by cattle are driven by their natural instinct.

According to Mora, familiarizing oneself with these behaviors offers several advantages, including easier handling of the animals. Bovines tend to follow a leader and remain in groups, which significantly facilitates their management. Additionally, understanding their hierarchical and social behavior contributes to creating a more secure environment for the animals, ultimately reducing stress. It is worth noting that a stressed animal cannot reach its maximum potential, leading to lower daily weight gain, decreased milk production, loss of fertility, and reduced maternal abilities.

Furthermore, proper treatment based on an understanding of how animals perceive their environment—without resorting to blows, screams, or scares—can result in better productivity rates. By providing calm and comfortable surroundings that allow cattle to fully express their potential, production can be increased significantly.

Mora emphasizes that social stability among cattle is crucial. From their early days, recognition among the animals is vital for establishing strong social relationships. Therefore, farmers are advised to remain cautious when dealing with isolated animals, as it can be an alarm sign.

Orlando Barrera, a production supervisor at the La Angostura ranch, shares his experience of learning cattle behavior directly from the animals themselves during his 25-year-long career. Barrera emphasizes the importance of grouping animals according to their size and age to prevent dominant behavior from hindering smaller calves’ feeding process.

Mora further recommends that producers socialize with the animals from birth until the end of production. A well-socialized animal would exhibit a gentle temperament, significantly facilitating human-animal interaction.

To properly manage livestock, the video highlights various guidelines. This includes respecting the flight zone, the individual space that each animal allows a person to approach. It is important to avoid invading the flight zone, as this triggers the animal to move away. Additionally, workers should be mindful of the blind spot behind the animal’s tail to ensure the smooth progress of any activity.

Mental state domain is another significant aspect mentioned by Mora. Freedom from fear and stress greatly influences cattle’s mental state. Due to their developed sense of hearing and smell, cattle are particularly sensitive to loud noises. As such, it is crucial to avoid any stimuli that may startle or scare them.

Regarding animal welfare facilities, Javier Sanabria, a regional livestock development professional, suggests the use of basic pens that minimize noise, allowing for easy cleaning and preventing accidents such as slipping and lameness. A thatched roof helps regulate temperatures, while circular pen designs prevent animals from piling up and injuring themselves during handling.

Ultimately, the recommendations for proper livestock management include designing facilities according to animal mobility, handling animals calmly, using flags instead of forceful elements, and ensuring cattle have positive interactions with humans through feeding and changes to pastures with better nutritional offerings.

By gaining a deeper understanding of cattle behavior and implementing appropriate management practices, Colombian farmers can enhance animal welfare, boost productivity, and create a more sustainable livestock industry.