Unraveling the Mystery: Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?

New Study Reveals Why Mosquitoes Only Bite Some People

Summer nights can be ruined for many by the annoying bites of mosquitoes, while others seem to escape unscathed. The question of why mosquitoes are selective in their victims has finally been answered by Dr. Santo Raffaele Mercuri, head of Dermatology at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

According to Dr. Mercuri, it is estimated that one in five people attract mosquitoes more than others and therefore experience more bites. While popular belief suggests that mosquitoes are attracted to people with sweet blood, scientific studies have proven that there is no single determining factor. It is a combination of physical characteristics and habits.

Interestingly, only female mosquitoes bite humans. Male mosquitoes feed on sugary substances such as flower nectar, lymph, and fruit pulp. Female mosquitoes require blood to obtain proteins and energy for laying eggs. They consume a quantity of blood equal to their weight, which is around 2-3 milligrams. It has been observed that mosquitoes find individuals with blood type O more appealing due to genetic factors. Approximately 85% of people produce a chemical signal on their skin indicating their blood type, leading mosquitoes to be attracted to them.

Carbon dioxide is another major factor in mosquito attraction. Using receptors in their jaws, mosquitoes can detect the presence of carbon dioxide up to 50 meters away. Individuals who produce more carbon dioxide are considered ideal targets. This explains why overweight individuals and those who engage in more physical activities are more prone to mosquito bites, as they have a higher oxygen/carbon dioxide exchange.

In addition to carbon dioxide, mosquitoes are attracted to the smell of lactic acid, uric acid, ammonia, and other substances expelled through sweat. Dr. Mercuri explains that sweat and body odor are influenced by diet and alcohol consumption. Alcohol, particularly beer, can alter the odors emitted by individuals, making them more attractive prey for mosquitoes.

Other factors that play a role in mosquito attraction include body temperature, pregnancy, the presence of bacteria on the skin, and the amount of cholesterol and steroids in the body. Surprisingly, even the clothes individuals wear can increase or decrease the risk of being bitten. A study found that mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors, with black being their top preference, followed by red, gray, and blue.

With this new understanding of mosquito selectivity, individuals can take proactive measures to protect themselves, such as wearing light-colored clothing and avoiding alcohol consumption. By addressing these factors, individuals can enjoy mosquito-free summer nights.

