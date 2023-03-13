news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, MARCH 12 – “I deeply regret that the General Council of the ITUC has decided to revoke the trust in me as general secretary, elected with a very broad consensus at the Congress in Melbourne a few months ago.



The so-called Qatargate has had terrible consequences for the trade union movement and for me personally”. in the investigations. The Italian trade unionist, arrested last December 9 when the scandal broke and immediately released without charges, reaffirmed his “innocence with respect to the allegations of corruption and money laundering”. good faith and for the well-being of the trade union movement, never driven by personal ambitions”, underlines Visentini, specifying that he will remain “at the disposal of the trade union movement also in the future”. (ANSA).

