Matthias Schwab and Sepp Straka improved slightly on the final day of the $25 million The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Schwab played a round of 70 on Sunday and finished 54th with 287 strokes (one under par). His compatriot Straka hit a 69, and the final score was 289 (one over par) on his scorecard. That resulted in rank 65. The top-ranked golfers were still on their final round.

The Styrian Schwab received 58,000 dollars (54,790 euros) for his placement in the prestigious PGA tournament, Straka was left with a little more than 53,000 dollars. “I’m happy with the result of my first participation in the Players Championship, although it could have gone better. You have to consider that 144 world-class players started here and The Players is considered the fifth major,” said Schwab, who was happy about important points for the ranking.

