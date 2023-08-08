Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final in the long run with 8.07 – News

Six Italian athletes promoted to the final on the opening morning of the under 20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem. In the long jump Mattia Furlani flies to 8.07 with the first jump and immediately conquers the direct pass, signing the best measure of the preliminary round. It is a result of absolute value at international level, but also his second career performance with regular winds, inferior only to the personal best of 8.24 obtained at the beginning of June.





Furlani will be back in the race tomorrow starting at 16.10 Italian time, to go in search of another medal on the same platform where the Rieti triumphed at the U18 European Championships last season. In the final there will be again the Milanese Francesco Inzoli, bronze a year ago, who lands at 7.59 windy (+2.8) and 7.44 (-1.0) regular.





Two forward also in the auction: a jump to Simone Bertelli from Turin is enough, immediately hitting the mark at 5.15, and mission accomplished also for Federico Bonanni by crossing the quota in the second race.





In the 400m Matteo Di Benedetto from Brianza lands in the final, still protagonist of a clear improvement this season with 46.41, fourth best time overall.



