Home » Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final in the long run with 8.07 – News
News

Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final in the long run with 8.07 – News

by admin
Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final in the long run with 8.07 – News

Six Italian athletes promoted to the final on the opening morning of the under 20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem. In the long jump Mattia Furlani flies to 8.07 with the first jump and immediately conquers the direct pass, signing the best measure of the preliminary round. It is a result of absolute value at international level, but also his second career performance with regular winds, inferior only to the personal best of 8.24 obtained at the beginning of June.


Furlani will be back in the race tomorrow starting at 16.10 Italian time, to go in search of another medal on the same platform where the Rieti triumphed at the U18 European Championships last season. In the final there will be again the Milanese Francesco Inzoli, bronze a year ago, who lands at 7.59 windy (+2.8) and 7.44 (-1.0) regular.


Two forward also in the auction: a jump to Simone Bertelli from Turin is enough, immediately hitting the mark at 5.15, and mission accomplished also for Federico Bonanni by crossing the quota in the second race.


In the 400m Matteo Di Benedetto from Brianza lands in the final, still protagonist of a clear improvement this season with 46.41, fourth best time overall.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  More support for patients in the Prevalle hospital thanks to AI - Medicina

You may also like

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Voice...

In La Chaparrera they are opening public lighting...

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized by writers in Milan...

Consultation for Caretaker Prime Minister completed, announcement expected...

Provincial Drug Administration Holds Special Law Lecture on...

The drastic transformation of Jessica Cediel in the...

Drugs and alcohol while driving, 5 positive in...

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will face each...

Chancellor of the Republic of El Salvador and...

30-year-old man was murdered on Aguachica avenue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy