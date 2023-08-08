Morocco live: follow the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the round of 16 of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup. Les Bleues face Morocco for their first knockout match of the competition.
What is it about ? From the beginning of (very) serious things for the players of Hervé Renard, who challenge the Atlas Lionesses in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Eight months after the victory of the men’s team against Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup, Les Bleues are hoping for the same outcome.
Or ? At the Hindmarsh Stadium, in Adelaide (Australia).
At what time ? At 1 p.m. (Paris time).
On which channel ? M6.
Qui live ? Laura Pottier and Valentin Moinard, at the heart of the Austerlitz kop, with Anthony Hernandez, in the field, in Adelaide.
Who arbitrates? American Tori Penso.
The composition of the teams:
Peyraud-Magnin – Karchaoui, De Almeida, Renard (cap.), Perisset – Bacha, Toletti, Geyoro, Dali – Le Summer, Diani.
Coach: Herve Renard.
Er-Rmichi – Redouani, Ben Zina, El Chad, Ait El Haj – Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak (cap.), Tagnaout – Jraidi, Lahmari.
Coach: Reynald Pedros
