Bad news for Naples in view of the next seasonal commitments. The Neapolitan club has to deal with the latest news from the infirmary which remains quite crowded, especially as regards the offensive package. The blues, after losing Osimhen who trained alone yesterdayhas to deal with the last ones updates on the conditions of Simeone and Raspadori. The three are still in the pits and continue to work to be available as soon as possible.

Naples, the latest from the infirmary

Below is the official report of the SSC Napoli: