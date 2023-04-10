Listen to the audio version of the article

More than four out of ten Italians (43%) chose Easter Monday to have a picnic or a trip out of town in accordance with tradition by the sea, in the mountains, in the countryside or in any case in the greenery, inside and outside the cities. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti/Ixè analysis for Easter Monday which highlights the citizens’ desire to escape despite the uncertainties related to bad weather in some areas of central and southern Italy.

It is no coincidence that trips out of town are at the top of the ranking of favorite activities for Easter Monday 2023, which 33% decided to spend at home to relax and 15% thought of dedicating themselves to visiting relatives and friends, according to Coldiretti/Ixè. A lucky 2% are on holiday, while 1% have chosen to visit a museum.

Among the most popular dishes in the Easter Monday picnics there are – Coldiretti underlines – lasagna, cold cuts, cheeses, hard-boiled eggs and the traditional on-the-spot grills based on meat, fish and even vegetables. In many cases, the menu is in fact based on Easter leftovers for which Italians – estimated by Coldiretti – have spent almost 2 billion euros at the table, 10% more than last year driven by the desire for conviviality with tables in average of 6 people

Over 350,000 people on Easter Monday according to Terranostra decided to have lunch at the table in an agritourism that offers the opportunity to spend a day away from the cities in the greenery without renouncing the comfort and protection even from the uncertain weather guaranteed by the hospitality of country businesses.

Many of the 25,000 agritourism companies present in Italy – concludes Coldiretti – have equipped themselves for the day with the offer of accommodation and full meals but also of packed breakfasts or with the simple provision of spaces for picnics, tents, caravans and campervans to meet the independence needs of those who love to prepare their own meals independently, if necessary resorting only to the purchase of Campagna Amica’s zero-kilometre company products.