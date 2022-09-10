Home Health Urinary tract infections, attention to hygiene and clothing
Health

Urinary tract infections, attention to hygiene and clothing

by admin
Urinary tract infections, attention to hygiene and clothing

To try to lower the chances of being affected by a urinary tract infection, or to avoid a recurrence, it is important to follow some tips and maintain a lifestyle as correct as possible at all times of the year. In this case too, in fact, prevention plays an important role.

Diet

Maintaining a good state of hydration by drinking plenty of fluids helps reduce the risk of contracting this type of infection.

Nutrition can also make a difference: since most of the bacteria responsible for these disorders are of intestinal origin, it is important to follow a healthy and balanced diet to promote good bowel functioning.

Drinking lots of water also helps keep bacteria away from the bladder and urinary tract before they can settle.

Personal care

Intimate hygiene should not be underestimated: using a delicate product is useful for preserving the bacterial flora. it is also necessary to pay some extra attention in some critical periods, such as during the menstrual cycle: in these days it is good to use detergents containing antimicrobial plant substances to have greater protection.

But be careful not to overdo it: over-washing could cause unpleasant irritation or ruin the “good” bacterial flora.

What to avoid

In addition to avoiding wearing synthetic underwear and tight pants, to reduce the possibility of contracting a urinary tract infection it is recommended not to use the diaphragm as a method of contraception and to empty the bladder completely after each intercourse.

© All rights reserved

See also  Sicily, Multiple Sclerosis: 1,500 patients traveling to Cefalù for treatment

You may also like

in the first half of 2022, more than...

Can physical exercise strengthen immunity (and also better...

Covid, the risk of infection and death increases...

Smallpox of the monkeys, the first case in...

Covid, the new bivalent vaccines are on the...

“Traces of the virus in the waters of...

Lorella Cuccarini, after the discovery of the disease...

The scientific societies of internal medicine Fadoi and...

Minister Speranza announces the signing of the decree:...

Towards the elections. Confronting parties on the reorganization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy