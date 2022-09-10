To try to lower the chances of being affected by a urinary tract infection, or to avoid a recurrence, it is important to follow some tips and maintain a lifestyle as correct as possible at all times of the year. In this case too, in fact, prevention plays an important role.

Diet

Maintaining a good state of hydration by drinking plenty of fluids helps reduce the risk of contracting this type of infection.

Nutrition can also make a difference: since most of the bacteria responsible for these disorders are of intestinal origin, it is important to follow a healthy and balanced diet to promote good bowel functioning.

Drinking lots of water also helps keep bacteria away from the bladder and urinary tract before they can settle.

Personal care

Intimate hygiene should not be underestimated: using a delicate product is useful for preserving the bacterial flora. it is also necessary to pay some extra attention in some critical periods, such as during the menstrual cycle: in these days it is good to use detergents containing antimicrobial plant substances to have greater protection.

But be careful not to overdo it: over-washing could cause unpleasant irritation or ruin the “good” bacterial flora.

What to avoid

In addition to avoiding wearing synthetic underwear and tight pants, to reduce the possibility of contracting a urinary tract infection it is recommended not to use the diaphragm as a method of contraception and to empty the bladder completely after each intercourse.

© All rights reserved