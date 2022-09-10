He leaves the Monza prison and goes to house arrest Franco Terlizziformer boxer and former ‘castaway’ from the Isola dei Famosi arrested three days ago in the Milanese investigation which also led to David Flachi, son of the historic boss of the ‘Ndrangheta Pepè Flachi. This was decided by the investigating judge of Monza Silvia Pansini accepting the requests of the defenders, the lawyers Marcello Perillo and Antonino Crea. Terlizzi ended up in prison together with 12 other people, including Flachi: the accusations concerning him are criminal association aimed at insurance fraud and fictitious registration of assets. Accepted, after today’s hearing before the investigating judge, the requests of the lawyers Marcello Perillo and Antonino Crea.

“The state of censorship” and “his lack of involvement” must be considered, because there are no charges against him on this point, “in the much more serious and alarming affair” that emerged from the investigation, namely drug and arms trafficking and aggravated extortion from the mafia method, writes the investigating judge Pansini in the order with which he did not validate the arrest and ordered the house arrest, and not the prison as requested by the Milan DDA, for Franco Terlizzi.

In the morning, during the interrogation for letters rogatory, the defense of Terlizzi had contested both the arrest order and the request for pre-trial detention, asking for release. Terlizzi was arrested three days ago, along with 12 other people, including Davide Flachi, at the head of an alleged criminal association that would be resurrected on the ashes of the one led by his father Pepè, the historic boss of the ‘Ndrangheta in the Comasina district of Milan. Terlizzi, questioned by letter rogatory by the investigating magistrate of Monza Silvia Pansini, because stopped in Cologno Monzese, made use of the right not to answer, but made it known, assisted by the lawyer Marcello Perillo who defended him with the lawyer Antonino Crea, that in the course of the proceedings, before the Milanese prosecutors, he will clarify everything and is ready to “fight” to prove his innocence.

The lawyer Perillo in the validation hearing pointed out that there was no reason to get to the arrest, because “there is no danger of escape” and there are not even the precautionary needs to apply the measure, because among those reported by pm there are the availability of weapons and drugs by the group. Disputes that do not concern Terlizzi. The Milan DDA had instead asked for confirmation of his prison for the accusation of criminal association aimed at insurance fraud on car accidents. Terlizzi is also accused of fictitious title because he would have been the alleged “figurehead” of Flachi managing his body shop. The latter, the defense clarified, was seized and there is no danger of the crime being repeated.

For the judge, we read in the provision, it is “indubitable the existence of serious clues” against Terlizzi, who managed the Flachi body shop as an alleged figurehead, on some of the alleged scams, with an “active and primary role”, to insurance companies through fake car accidents, in which the boss’s son would also take part. There is also, for the investigating judge against the former boxer, the danger of repetition of the crime due to the “almost daily” frequency with which the alleged scams were committed. According to the investigating judge, the precautionary need still persists despite the fact that Nuova Carrozzeria srl ​​has been seized, also because “the suspect could recreate, thanks to friendships, of indubitable and ascertained criminal importance” a similar context for illegal activities. , prison is not needed, but house arrest is enough, also because the prosecutors “have not raised complaints” in Terlizzi on the most serious facts that emerged in the investigation such as crimes aggravated by the mafia method. The defense then filed “declarations of family members willing to accept him” under house arrest. The arrest was not validated due to the absence, as claimed by the defenders, of the danger of escape. Legal satisfaction with the decision. Now the investigating magistrate of Monza, who has decided by rogatory, will send the documents for territorial jurisdiction to Milan, where the investigating judge Livio Cristofano will have to confirm the order.

Davide Flachi remains in prison, the investigating judge: “It’s dangerous”

On the other hand, Davide Flachi, the son of the boss of the 'Ndrangheta of the Milanese district of Comasina Pepè Flachi (who died in January), arrested three days ago in the investigation of the DDA of Milan on alleged drug and arms trafficking, frauds, must remain in prison to insurance and extortion aggravated by the mafia method. This was decided by the Milanese investigating judge Livio Cristofano who confirmed the prison for nine other suspects, while he ordered house arrest for two of the 13 arrested, Massimo Molteni and Marco Iazzani.