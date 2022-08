Theft in the Milanese home of Paolo Berlusconi’s ex-wife, Antonella Costanzo. The thieves took advantage of his absence for the holidays from the apartment in via Mario Pagano. The loot was huge: they emptied a safe, taking away at least 500 thousand euros and jewels with a value not yet quantified. The other were not able to break in and have smashed it. It happened in Milan in recent days, in an apartment in via Pagano while the 72-year-old woman was on vacation.