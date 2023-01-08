news-txt”>

The US Food and Drug Administration (Fda) authorizes the awaited Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen. In the studies performed the Leqembi has shown promising results for the treatment of the diseasewhich affects about 6.5 million Americans, with an evident slowdown of the disease.

The FDA has granted the drug the accelerated go-ahead and this means that the two companies will have to conduct other studies.

The drug will cost $26,500 a year per personAmerican media report.

“Alzheimer’s is a very disabling disease for those affected and has devastating effects for the people who are close” to the patients. “This treatment option is the latest to target the underlying process of Alzheimer’s, rather than treating the symptoms of the disease,” says FDA’s Billy Dunn