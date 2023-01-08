Original title: Daxing Airport: Passenger load factor in popular cities has reached over 90%

On the 7th, the Spring Festival transportation at Daxing Airport started. On the first day, 529 flights were planned to be carried out, and the passenger throughput is expected to be about 61,500. From January 17, Daxing Airport will resume international and regional passenger routes, and the first batch of flights from Beijing Daxing to Bangkok, Hong Kong and other places will be resumed.

He Xuying, deputy general manager of the Beijing Ground Service Department of China Eastern Airlines, said that after New Year’s Day, the demand for domestic tourism continues to rise, and the number of flights is gradually recovering. Flights from Beijing to Haikou, Sanya, Chengdu and other southern cities have become the most popular routes. It is estimated that during the Spring Festival travel season in 2023, the travel demand of Daxing Airport for returning home to visit relatives, travel and other travel will increase significantly. At present, the passenger load factor of China Southern Airlines Sanya, Haikou, Kunming, Zhuhai, Harbin, Shenyang and other popular cities has reached more than 90%, and there are nearly 200 inbound and outbound flights at Daxing Airport every day; Both volume and passenger load factor have increased significantly. From December 7 last year, entering the terminal of Daxing Airport no longer checks for health codes, negative nucleic acid certificates, and body temperature tests.

Daxing Airport further optimized the allocation of transportation resources, reasonably adjusted the departure frequency of airport buses according to the number of flights and passengers, and added two new routes to and from Yizhuang and Tiantongyuan on January 9; Measures such as strengthening car circles and arranging free “love buses” in a timely manner ensure the travel of passengers.

In response to severe weather such as snowfall, Daxing Airport and the Municipal Transportation Commission have established a linkage mechanism to start taxi capacity guarantee and subway delays in due course. In order to ensure that passengers go home smoothly, the night bus at Daxing Airport will dynamically adjust the time of the last bus, and the last bus will depart one hour after the last flight arrives every night.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see