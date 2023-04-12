The holidays are officially over and we don’t know for you, but we just can’t see or eat chocolate anymore. But instead of storing all these chocolate bunnies, eggs and co. in the cupboard, you could use them to prepare a wide variety of delicacies. Have we piqued your interest? Then be sure to read on, because we have the most delicious ideas for you on how to use Easter chocolate. Whether juicy brownies, crispy biscuits or filled chocolate eggs – our mouths are already watering. Have fun imitating and enjoy it!

Use Easter chocolate: Bake juicy brownies

And here is a great recipe for all chocolate lovers! Super chewy, juicy, and irresistibly delicious, these brownies are arguably one of the best ways to use up Easter chocolate!

Ingredients for 12 servings:

100 grams of wheat flour

50 grams of cocoa powder

200 Gramm Butter

3 Owner

270 grams of sugar

200 grams of dark chocolate

300-400 grams of Easter chocolate of your choice (chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs, etc.)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a square baking tin with baking paper.

Melt the butter and dark chocolate in a water bath or in the microwave and allow to cool slightly.

Put the eggs and sugar in a bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes until fluffy.

Add the cooled chocolate mixture and mix well.

Add the cocoa and wheat flour to the bowl and stir until smooth.

Fold in half of the Easter chocolate and pour the batter into the baking pan.

Cover with the remaining Easter chocolate and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Let the brownies cool completely and cut into pieces.

And that’s it – you can use Easter chocolate so tasty!

Stuffed chocolate bunnies with ice cream

With the rising temperatures, the desire for a cup of ice cream suddenly increases, right? How about using up your Easter chocolate and surprising the family with these stuffed Easter bunnies?

Ingredients:

Preparation:

Place Easter bunnies upside down in a large jar to keep them in place.

Heat some water in the microwave and briefly hold the Easter bunny’s head in it.

Carefully punch a hole in the head.

In a bowl, lightly beat ice cream with hand mixer until soft.

Put ice in a piping bag and fill the chocolate bunnies with it.

Place the chocolate bunnies with ice cream in the freezer for at least 2 hours and enjoy!

Stuffed chocolate eggs with mousse

With only a few ingredients and very easy to prepare – these filled chocolate eggs with chocolate mousse are a great eye-catcher and ideal for using up Easter chocolate.

Ingredients:

6 Easter eggs

500 grams of whipped cream

300 grams of milk chocolate, finely chopped

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation:

Heat 250 ml cream in a saucepan over medium heat and remove from the heat.

Add chopped chocolate and vanilla extract and let sit for 2-3 minutes.

Mix the mixture well and stir in the remaining cream.

Leave to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a saucepan and dip a sharp knife in it for 30 seconds.

Carefully and slowly cut off the top of the Easter eggs with the knife.

Place Easter eggs in serving bowls or egg cups to keep them upright.

Whip the chocolate mixture with the hand mixer for 2-3 minutes and fill it into a piping bag.

Fill the chocolate eggs with the mousse and place in the fridge for 1 hour.

Enjoy!

Use Easter chocolate and bake crispy biscuits

We don’t know for you, but we really could eat crunchy chocolate chip cookies any time of the day. And since homemade always tastes best, we will use our Easter chocolate and bake delicious cookies!

Ingredients for 12 biscuits:

280 grams of wheat flour

160 grams of butter, melted

100 grams of granulated sugar

150 grams of light brown sugar

1 egg + 1 yolk

200 grams of Easter chocolate

Mini easter eggs or bunnies

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

1 TL Backpulver

A pinch of salt

Preparation:

In a bowl, cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar using a hand mixer.

Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract and mix well.

Add the wheat flour, baking powder and salt and knead into a smooth cookie dough.

Chop the Easter chocolate and add to the dough.

Wrap the dough in cling film and place in the fridge for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Form 12 biscuits and place on the baking sheet.

Cover with Easter bunnies and eggs and then bake for 10-12 minutes.

Leave to cool completely.

Make sweet popcorn yourself

Are you part of the Sweet Popcorn team? Then we have the perfect snack for you for the next Netflix evening! This sweet white chocolate popcorn is nice and crunchy and the perfect combination of sweet and salty in a single bowl:

1 packet of microwave popcorn

100 grams of white chocolate

20 Gramm Butter

Mini-Marshmallows

Mini Easter eggs or other sweets of your choice

Preparation:

Prepare popcorn in the microwave according to packet instructions and place in a large bowl.

Melt the white chocolate and butter in the microwave and add to the bowl.

Mix well with a wooden spoon.

Fold in the marshmallows and Easter chocolate and mix together.

Enjoy!

Easter Bunny Baileys Cockpiece

And here’s a great idea for the adults on how to use Easter chocolate! The next girls night is coming up? Then surprise your guests with this Easter Bunny Baileys cocktail – it will be a hit, I promise!

Ingredients for 4 cocktails:

4 chocolate bunnies

50 ml Vanillewodka

100 ml Baileys

30 grams of cream

20 grams of sugar syrup

Preparation: