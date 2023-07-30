UV protection: What people with diabetes should pay attention to

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Finally summer, finally sun! But beware: skin cancer rates are rising, and people with diabetes often have more sensitive skin. “The only thing that helps is to protect yourself sufficiently from the radiation,” advises pharmacist Jennifer Steimann from Meerbusch in the pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber”.

Refresh the cream layer every two hours

Diabetes patients should definitely use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 50. “If you go to the sea or to the mountains, even 50+ is recommended,” says pharmacist Steimann. “Make sure your sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays. And avoid the midday sun between 11am and 3pm.” Important: Don’t skimp on sunscreen! It should be two milligrams per square centimeter of skin surface. This corresponds to about four heaped tablespoons for an adult.

According to Jennifer Steimann, the lips are often forgotten next to the ears. “They need particularly good care because they don’t have their own sun protection and are particularly exposed to the rays,” explains the pharmacist. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection recommends refreshing the cream layer every two hours. This is the only way to maintain protection. But: The after-cream must not invite you to stay in the sun for too long.

See a doctor if you have severe sunburn

“If you sweat a lot or have been in the water, you should dry off and use cream again,” recommends pharmacist Steimann. “If, despite all caution, you do get sunburned, make sure you stay in the shade for the next few days. Apply a cooling after-sun gel that contains dexpanthenol and vitamin E – this helps the skin regenerate faster.” You should go to the doctor if you have a severe sunburn. Jennifer Steimann: “Depending on how badly you have burned yourself, antihistamines and short-term cortisone preparations help.”

