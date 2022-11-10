Home Health Vaccine against influenza: goal of 100,000, APSS appeal to citizens – Health and Wellness
TRENTO. An appeal to citizens to vacicnino against the flu.

It was launched by the general manager of the health company, Antonio Ferro, the councilor for health Stefania Segnana, the director of the Prevention Department Maria Grazia Zuccali, the general director of the health and social policies Department Giancarlo Ruscitti, the members of the Board of Directors of the ‘Apss, as well as representatives of the orders of the health professions and trade unions.

The time to draw everyone’s attention to the prevention of seasonal disease came this morning in a meeting with the press.

The Apss announced that the vaccine doses already administered from 17 October to yesterday are currently about 40 thousand, but the goal is one hundred thousand.

It is therefore necessary to accelerate, starting with retirement homes and hospitals, to protect the most fragile people first of all.

In today’s meeting, the efficacy of the vaccine was emphasized on the one hand and the potential danger of influenza on the other, which can also have very serious consequences on weak subjects.

