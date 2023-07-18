Home » Van der Sar improves, message from the hospital: “Out of intensive care”
Health

Van der Sar improves, message from the hospital: “Out of intensive care”

Van der Sar improves, message from the hospital: “Out of intensive care”

The former Juventus goalkeeper has published an update tweet on his conditions after hospitalization for cerebral hemorrhage.

The world of football can breathe a sigh of relief for Edwin van der Sar. In recent weeks, the former Ajax and Juventus goalkeeper had been hospitalized urgently due to a cerebral hemorrhage which made his family and all sportsmen fear the worst. Now, however, the goalkeeper is better, as evidenced by a message posted on his Twitter account. With a tweet published on his account, Van der Sar gave an update on his health conditions after hospitalization and the subsequent press release from his wife.

These are the words of the former goalkeeper of the Dutch national team currently manager: “First off, we want to thank everyone for all the great messages of support. I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in the hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the step next in my recovery!”. A very important first step, therefore, pending the total recovery that we all obviously wish him.

