This time Zora Klipp is harvesting Mediterranean herbs such as thyme and marjoram, a bit of lettuce and the first radishes in the beds of NDR television gardener Ole Beeker in Uelzen. From all the fresh ingredients, Zora prepares a herb flatbread and goat’s cream cheese with a colorful topping as a starter. The main course is beetroot ravioli with a cream cheese filling and walnut pesto. Sophia Traut from “Die Ziegerei” in Asendorf brings the goat’s cheese for these delicious dishes.

Recipe: Herb flatbread with goat’s cream cheese and salad

Recipe: Beetroot ravioli with goat cheese and walnut pesto

