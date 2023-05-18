Vatican, force entry gate and the Swiss Guards are forced to shoot at the car: 40-year-old arrested





In an attempt to stop the car, the Gendarmerie inspector, guarding the gate, fired a shot pistol towards the front tires of the vehicle. Despite having hit the vehicle on the left front fender, the car continued its run. The alarm code having been quickly broadcast by radio, the gatehouse closed the Gate of the Mint, which allows access to the rear of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Piazza Santa Marta. The passenger car has meanwhile reached the Courtyard of San Damasoand the driver got off independently and was blocked and placed under arrest by the Gendarmerie Corps. The man, aged about 40, was immediately subjected to a visit by the doctors of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, who found a serious state of psychophysical alteration. Currently – informs the Vatican press office – the person is in a prison cell in the new premises of the barracks of the Gendarmerie, available to the Judicial Authority. As reported from beraking latest newsthe arrested man had suspended medical therapies for a few days.