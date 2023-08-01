Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Allegedly Starved to Death After Exotic Fruit Diet

Title: Vegan Influencer Allegedly “Starved to Death” on Exclusive Exotic Fruit Diet

Subtitle: Zhanna Samsonova’s Tragic Demise Raises Concerns About Extreme Diets

The vegan influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, has allegedly died from starvation after consuming an exclusive diet based on exotic fruits in Malaysia. The 39-year-old Russian citizen, known as Zhanna D’Art on social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, promoted raw foods to her millions of viewers. However, her friends and family claim that her extreme diet contributed to her untimely death on July 21st.

According to a close friend who wished to remain anonymous, Samsonova had already shown signs of exhaustion during a visit to Sri Lanka a few months prior. After being sent back home for treatment, she reportedly fled and continued her restrictive diet. Her friend revealed their concerns, stating, “When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified. I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I tried to persuade her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.”

Samsonova’s mother attributed her daughter’s death to a “cholera-like infection,” although the official cause of death has not been confirmed. The influencer had been following an all-raw vegan diet for the past four years, relying solely on fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices.

However, health experts have highlighted the risks associated with such extreme diets. The lack of calcium and vitamin D in a diet like Samsonova’s can lead to weak bones and increase the risk of fractures. In addition, insufficient levels of vitamin B12 can result in anemia, nerve damage, infertility, and ironically, heart disease. A recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that 100% of participants following a raw vegan diet consumed less than the recommended daily intake of 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of balanced nutrition and the potential dangers of extreme eating habits. The case has sparked discussions about the need for proper education, guidance, and supervision regarding dietary choices, especially in the influencer sphere.

