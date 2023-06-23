Veterinary practices in the course of time – the future of veterinarians

Veterinarian Heppenheim – Mrs. Dr. Rabeling (Image source: @ FOTOGRAF-MANNHEIM360)

Veterinary medicine has advanced at an amazing rate over the last few decades. Recent medical advances are enabling veterinarians to better diagnose and treat diseases in pets. Modern devices, improved technologies and well-founded scientific research have led to a significant improvement in medical care.

Miss Dr. In an interview, Rabeling, who has owned a small animal practice in Heppenheim for 17 years, gives us insights into these changes and reflects on the future of veterinary medicine and veterinary practices.

In the past, veterinary medicine was a male domain. Male veterinarians clearly predominated in small animal practices, and women have had a hard time making headway in this space. But this trend has changed fundamentally. Today, the vast majority of veterinary medicine students are female students, who make a significant contribution to the success of the practice.

Another important aspect is the workload in veterinary practices. Veterinarians used to work around the clock and were often paid only minimally. This put a strain on personal relationships and one’s own health. Nowadays, more and more value is placed on a balanced relationship between private life and work. Veterinarians recognize that their own happiness and health are vital to providing quality care. Flexible working hours, part-time options and increased teamwork have helped veterinarians better balance their professional commitments with their personal lives.

This change in small animal practices is accompanied by constant social changes. The increasing presence of women, medical advances, improved work-life balance and the deeper relationship between animals and people have fundamentally changed the way small animal practices work.

Nowadays, only a few students aspire to set up and ultimately lead their own practice. The reasons for this are diverse. Many young veterinarians fear the financial risk that comes with running their own practice. The cost of acquiring an established practice is often high and requires significant investment. In addition, the administrative tasks and responsibility for staff and management represent a major challenge, especially for young veterinarians who are just starting their careers.

However, this is another challenge for practice owners like Dr. Rabeling: How can a practice be run in a future-proof and sustainable manner? What path can be found for the future in order to advance practice development in the long term and with foresight?

“In order to be able to act more effectively and with foresight, there is a trend towards owner-managed businesses like mine securing their continued existence by collaborating with several veterinary practices and clinics in a network. This represents a groundbreaking step for the entire veterinary medicine to optimize and secure the future for the well-being of the animal and the owner”. That is why Dr. Rabeling decided to join the “Tierarzt Plus Partner” network.

“This enables me to plan for the long term with certainty. Veterinarian Plus Partner is a Germany-wide experienced but still young network of small animal practices and clinics in Germany and enables veterinarians to find a future-oriented solution through common structures, among other things, for example for the practice continuation and practice succession.

In doing so, we veterinarians can benefit from extensive resources such as joint purchasing opportunities, marketing support, sharing of best practices and training activities. What was important to me when making my decision was that at the same time nothing would change in everyday practice or for the customers. I continue the practice in my tried and tested way and receive support in many non-veterinary areas. This finally leaves more time for the actual work, namely taking care of the well-being of the four-legged friends. This offers me an attractive balance between independence and cooperation. At the same time, I continue to train my veterinarians to become potential successors without them later having to bear the immense financial risk,” says Dr. Rabeling.

Another major problem in our society is the lack of skilled workers, which stops at veterinary medicine. This was another reason for the experienced veterinarian to join the “Tierarzt Plus Partner” network: “We have been a training practice for a long time. Since May 1st, 2023, I have also been training South American veterinarians for the German veterinary market. Due to my professional background, since I lived in South America myself for a long time, the network would like to break new ground with me here too”.

The future of a modern small animal practice lies in adapting to social changes and the willingness to break new ground. The role of women in veterinary medicine has changed significantly, and the importance of a good work-life balance is becoming increasingly important. Cooperation in networks and the training of international veterinarians can help to overcome the shortage of skilled workers and ensure a successful future for small animal practices.

Miss Dr. Rabeling and her small animal practice in Heppenheim stand for this change in her industry and society. It shows how innovative spirit, commitment and the courage to change will shape the veterinary medicine of tomorrow, always keeping the well-being of the patient and animal in mind.

Our small animal practice or veterinary practice in Heppenheim (Bensheim region) provides a wide range of medical services and appropriate care to ensure that your small animal gets well again quickly in the event of illness.

dr medical vet B. Rabeling and other veterinarians or the practice team treat in modern rooms that are animal-friendly, air-conditioned and equipped with modern medical technology.

Our veterinary practice has been in Heppenheim for years, although more and more pet owners from the surrounding region such as Bensheim, Weinheim, Lorsch and Fürth and even from further afield are finding their way to us. If you are also looking for a competent and qualified veterinarian in Hesse, please visit us! We always keep the waiting times short – in the best case, make an appointment by phone!

