visit of Gen. B. Raffaele Covetti, Commander of the Carabinieri for Health Protection

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, Brigadier General Raffaele Covetti, Commander of the Carabinieri for the Protection of Health – who took office in Rome on 12 September last to replace Major General Paolo Carra – went to the Anti-adulteration and Healthcare Unit of Latina for his first round of visits to the 38 NAS located throughout the national territory.

The Senior Officer met with all the soldiers of the Pontine Unit – commanded by Major Felice Egidio – and examined together with them the operational activity carried out, congratulating them on the institutional objectives achieved so far and planning new operational strategies to be implemented in the next control activities .

The General then held a conversation with each soldier and personally wanted to deliver the reward of the “Simple Commendation of the Corps Command” to the personnel who distinguished themselves in the last important operation called “Black out”, which saw the NAS engaged in complex investigations which concluded with the execution of 7 precautionary measures (of which 3 in prison and 4 under house arrest) against as many people, investigated for the crimes of voluntary homicide with possible malice, continued aggravated personal aiding and abetting, removal or willful failure to take precautions against accidents at work.

The well-known and sad story concerned the death of a worker which occurred on a construction site in Sonnino (LT) – who was electrocuted following an electric shock after accidentally hitting high voltage cables – and the serious conduct ascertained, relating to the omissions in the preparation of accident prevention measures, the movement of the victim outside the construction site area in an attempt to simulate a road accident and the willful delay in activating rescue services.

During his visit to the city, General Covetti made contact with the Chief Prosecutor of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, Dr. Giuseppe De Falco, and subsequently met the Prefect of the Province of Latina, Dr. Maurizio Falco, in the presence of the Provincial Commander of the Force, Colonel Christian Angelillo.

The institutional synergy and close coordination between the Police Forces were renewed between the Authorities with the participation, in support, of the NAS Pontino in the constant support of control and judicial activities with a view to an increasingly solid collaboration between the Territorial Army and the Special Departments of the Carabinieri.

On this occasion, Commander Covetti received the applause of the political-administrative authorities, for the numerous activities carried out by the soldiers of the She’s the Latinawhich over the last few years have achieved significant results and strong media coverage.

