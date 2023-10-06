Artificial intelligence that “fixes” the software

Ilaria Pigazzini he is 28 years old, with a doctorate in computer science from Bicocca and a startup to lead Arcanlooking for an investment of “300,000 euros within the year”.

Pigazzini knows it won’t be easy. “The most difficult moment, so far, was when a company rejected us after a six-month trial.” “We felt cheated,” he says.

But the girl, who co-founded Arcan and became its CEO, he has no intention of giving up. The idea behind Arcan, after all, he deserves a better fate. “Arcan is a SaaS software platform that is used to analyze the source code written by others – says Pigazzini – what it does is automatically scan the lines of code to highlight any inefficiencies that could delay development times”. This operation is generally performed by a human being.

So here is the “revolution”: Arcan allows you to save time, up to 30% compared to what a real developer uses to find the same defects.

But Pigazzini is keen to specify that Arcan is a tool equipped with AI that it does not tend to replace man. If anything he intends to help him.

Founded in Milan in 2021 by Pigazzini together with Darius Sas, also a computer scientist, Arcan differs from the latest generation AI, called generative, capable of autonomously writing codes and checking their effectiveness.

“We perform analyzes that generative ones are not able to do – explains Pigazzini – because we study the code as a whole, while generative artificial intelligence has a vision limited to the single line of code”.

