AMD RX 7600 XT graphics card is coming, the price is the key

Last year, AMD released a new generation of RX 7000 series graphics cards, launching two products, RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX.Recently, it has been reported that AMD will release the RX 7600 XT graphics card on May 25, provide samples to the media on May 15, and release the review on May 24.

The overall configuration of the RX 7000 series using the RDNA 3 architecture is not much different from the previous revelations. It still uses TSMC’s 5nm process and has 1 Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and 6 surrounding Memory Cache Dies (MCD). More than that, AMD has made many low-level changes on the RDNA 3 architecture, including the insertion of more computing units and more shaders.

According to official information, AMD maximizes power consumption, and the performance per watt has increased by 50% compared with the previous generation. Such a strategy is different from NVIDIA’s exchange of power consumption for performance. NVIDIA’s huge power consumption makes many players unflattered, while AMD’s improvement in power consumption is more in line with players’ expectations. As for the power socket, AMD has not learned from NVIDIA, and continues to use the 8 PIN socket.

The RX 7900 XTX TDP is 355W, and the RX 7900 XT TDP is 300W. Compared with the 335W of the RX 6950 XT, the RX 7900 XTX has increased slightly, but the power consumption of the RX 7900 XT has decreased. More importantly, this performance is more obvious in the comparison with the RTX 4090. You must know that the RTX 4090 TDP is as high as 450W. In some extreme overclocking conditions, the power consumption even exceeds 600W. Even the RTX 4080 TDP has 320W. AMD, which was once criticized for its power consumption, beat NVIDIA this time by virtue of its power consumption.

This time, AMD has two versions of Navi 31 GPU. The higher specification is the RX 7900 XTX, which is equipped with a complete GCD and 6 MCDs. Although the RX 7900 XT is also fully equipped with a computing unit, it only enables 96 84 of them and 5 MCDs. From this point of view, AMD completely shields the 6 cores through physical means, which means that players cannot improve the performance of the graphics card by opening cores. After all, the graphics card does not have extra 4GB DDR6 memory to use.

However, the upcoming RX 7600 XT does not use the Navi 31 GPU, but uses a 6nm process Navi 33 GPU with a TDP of 175W, an 11% increase in performance compared to the RX 6650 XT. More importantly, if the post-driver is proper, the performance of this graphics card can continue to increase by 5-7% under the appropriate driver adjustment, and the final performance is close to RX 6750 XT.

In addition, the RX 7600 XT will be equipped with 8GB of memory, and the acceleration clock can exceed 2.6GHz. And for the RX 7600 XT, pricing will be especially important.

Previously, the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX graphics cards were touted at the press conference, but after the launch, there was a gap between the actual performance and the publicity, and there were even price premiums to varying degrees, which also led to the release of the two graphics cards unfavorable. Fortunately, the audience for high-end graphics cards is not so wide, and the focus is on graphics cards for general gamers. Therefore, the price of the RX 7600 XT must be carefully considered while achieving performance improvements.

