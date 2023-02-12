Grana padano is one of the symbolic cheeses of Italy. The name “Grana” transcends the processing technique. The milk, when it begins to solidify, takes on the shape of grains. The granular consistency then allows you to have a paste that is easy to work with and which ages so that it can be kept for long periods.

In 1950, believing that grana padano was very famous in Italy, production rules were established in such a way as to have clear indications of the product. Today we find something new in the grana padano sector because a DOP variety has been created with the total absence of lactose and galactose. Lactose-free grana padano does not have industrial processes, it’s just a matter of having a slightly different and also much faster seasoning. Obviously the characteristics are always those of having a product with the necessary certifications.

Here are the nutritional values ​​of grana padano: “crazy”

Padano wheat has a good percentage of Vitamin A and Vitamin B and can help promote the assimilation of sugars, proteins and fats. It also contains 32 g of water, 398 kcal of calories, 33 g of total protein, 6 g of total amino acids, 29 g of fat and 0 g of fiber. Furthermore, it also contains many mineral salts. All this, obviously in about 100 grams of product.

Among its beneficial properties there is a possible antioxidant action which can support the body in perfecting the production of red blood cells, the functions linked to the cells of the nervous system, the well-being of the bones and energy and can participate in the assimilation of Vitamin B in adults. Grana Padano can be used, in the doses suggested by your pediatrician or nutritionist, even during the weaning period of children. From a nutritional point of view, there are 398 calories in 100 grams of Grana Padano. Only that it contains just 29 grams of fat, a very low percentage. The rest includes proteins and carbohydrates useful for the body’s functions. In most cases, Grana Padano does not seem to show any particular contraindications.

However, cheese is not recommended for people suffering from high cholesterol, in the case of allergies, in the presence of pathologies for which it is always necessary to measure its introduction into the diet together with your trusted doctor.