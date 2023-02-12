Folk gods have developed a dual-port iPhone 12: it has both Lightning and USB-C, and the effect is perfect

We have seen before that some folk gods have transformed the Lightning lightning interface of the iPhone 14 into a USB-C interface, and the charging and data transmission are normal.

Now here comes the alternative.

The foreign Up master “Hyphaistos3672” actually opened a USB-C interface on the bottom of an iPhone 12 mini, thus creating a dual-interface iPhone.

The actual test found that whether it is the original Lightning or the newly opened USB-C, the data cable can be correctly connected to the computer’s iTunes.

As for whether it can charge both ports at the same time, it remains to be verified. Some netizens pointed out that although it looks ugly, it is very practical. For example, you don’t have to worry about bringing the wrong data cable when you are on a business trip, and the problem of using wired headphones and charging at the same time has also been solved.