Of Alessandro Bocci

While busy with the Club World Cup Carlo Ancelotti receives the call from Brazil after the flop in Qatar: agreement if Real Madrid leaves him on foot

Suspended between a final to win and a future to discover. This evening Carlo Ancelotti will try to put the twenty-fifth trophy of his legendary career as a coach on the showcase, the third in a club World Cup, hoping for a bit of serenity. On the Real Madrid bench, the most fascinating and at the same time shaky in the world, the exams never end.

Only a few months ago Carletto won La Liga (the first coach to win all five major European championships) and the Champions League, but now under scrutiny, the fault of Barcelona which took away the Spanish Super Cup and leads the league with 8 point lead. We need a trend reversal and the World Cup final against Al Hilal by Ramon Diaz, who made a long journey in Italy between Naples, Avellino, Fiorentina and Inter, seems like the right occasion. Appointment tonight in Morocco, in Rabat, at 8 pm Italian time (live on Sky Sport Uno and, in streaming, SkyGo and NOW).

The Blancos are favourites, but the Saudis have just tripped Flamengo. Ancelotti's present intersects with the future. Florentino Perez won't sack the Italian if he loses tonight, but in June he promises a sort of showdown based on the results. In Brazil they wait and hope. After the failure in Qatar, the Brazilian Confederation (Cbf) intends to hire a European coach. A strong choice considering that it never really happened. A jibe to bring Seleao back to the top of the world in 2026.

Ancelotti the first choice. Yesterday in Rio they went too far, talking about an agreement, denied by the coach himself and later by the Brazilian managers. My situation is clear: I have a contract with Real Madrid until 30 June 2024, Carletto said. If he were to leave him on foot for Madrid, the idea of ​​moving to South America wouldn’t mind him. We have to see what will happen in the coming months, even in England. City in the storm over serious allegations of financial violations brought by the Premier League.

Guardiola, another candidate for the Brazilian bench, clear statement: I’m not moving from Manchester. He and Ancelotti, together with Scaloni, Argentina coach, will meet in Paris on 27 February. They are the finalists of the Fifa Football Awards, the Oscars of football. Meanwhile, Brazil is taking time: Ramon Menezes has been chosen on an interim basis for the March matchescoach of the Under 20.