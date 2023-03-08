Logo inclusive living vitaCurare and Hanse Sozialwerk

In winter, the need for help for people looking for a place to live is particularly great, especially when the temperatures are cold. Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable housing in Hamburg. In addition, mentally ill people often experience severe disadvantage or even discrimination when looking for an apartment.

The outpatient psychiatric social and nursing service vitaCurare GmbH, led by the managing directors Marco Hellmann and Robin Key, has reacted to this development: With its “Inclusive Living” project, vitaCurare, in cooperation with the Hanse Sozialwerk, helps mentally ill people to move into their own living space. For this purpose, the social and nursing service has a large number of individual apartments or shared flats that it rents to people with mental illnesses. In addition, the social institution supports its clients when moving, helps them to design their own living space, offers assistance in fulfilling tenant obligations and much more.

With a total of 20 places in the south of Hamburg, the locations of the owner’s own living space are distributed among the districts of Wilhelmsburg, Moorburg, Finkenwerder, Harburg, Eisendorf and Rönneburg.

“We work every day to organize new living space for our clients and will be able to provide at least 15 additional living spaces over the course of this year,” explains Marco Hellmann. “We are happy when landlords come to us and offer us their apartments for rent.”

Via vitaCurare’s contacts with the housing industry, there is also the possibility for mentally ill people with a certificate of urgency to obtain an apartment with their own rental contract. In the last five years, 32 people have been able to find their own apartment.

Are you a landlord and have living space to let? Then contact Robin Key via [email protected]

vitaCurare GmbH is an outpatient psychiatric social and nursing service. Since 1996 he has been caring for people with mental illnesses in their familiar surroundings in the south of Hamburg. In addition to health (SGB V) and geriatric care (SGB XI) activities, vitaCurare provides integration assistance within the framework of SGB IX in the sense of an inclusive outpatient social psychiatry (ASP). To this end, the social institution operates contact and advice centers in Wilhelmsburg and Harburg and, together with cooperation partners, offers voluntary employment opportunities. With the inclusive living project, vitaCurare provides clients in precarious living situations with living space – either as the owner’s own living space in shared apartments or as individual living.

company contact

vitacurare GmbH

Robin Key

Sanitasstr. 10

21107 Hamburg

017613330353



Press contact

vitacurare GmbH

Laura Bottin

Sanitasstr. 10

21107 Hamburg

017613330353

