Home Health vitaCurare helps people with mental illnesses to find housing
Health

vitaCurare helps people with mental illnesses to find housing

by admin
vitaCurare helps people with mental illnesses to find housing

Logo inclusive living vitaCurare and Hanse Sozialwerk

In winter, the need for help for people looking for a place to live is particularly great, especially when the temperatures are cold. Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable housing in Hamburg. In addition, mentally ill people often experience severe disadvantage or even discrimination when looking for an apartment.

The outpatient psychiatric social and nursing service vitaCurare GmbH, led by the managing directors Marco Hellmann and Robin Key, has reacted to this development: With its “Inclusive Living” project, vitaCurare, in cooperation with the Hanse Sozialwerk, helps mentally ill people to move into their own living space. For this purpose, the social and nursing service has a large number of individual apartments or shared flats that it rents to people with mental illnesses. In addition, the social institution supports its clients when moving, helps them to design their own living space, offers assistance in fulfilling tenant obligations and much more.

With a total of 20 places in the south of Hamburg, the locations of the owner’s own living space are distributed among the districts of Wilhelmsburg, Moorburg, Finkenwerder, Harburg, Eisendorf and Rönneburg.

“We work every day to organize new living space for our clients and will be able to provide at least 15 additional living spaces over the course of this year,” explains Marco Hellmann. “We are happy when landlords come to us and offer us their apartments for rent.”

Via vitaCurare’s contacts with the housing industry, there is also the possibility for mentally ill people with a certificate of urgency to obtain an apartment with their own rental contract. In the last five years, 32 people have been able to find their own apartment.

See also  Healthy Diet | here are the foods to include to lose weight suddenly

Are you a landlord and have living space to let? Then contact Robin Key via [email protected]

vitaCurare GmbH is an outpatient psychiatric social and nursing service. Since 1996 he has been caring for people with mental illnesses in their familiar surroundings in the south of Hamburg. In addition to health (SGB V) and geriatric care (SGB XI) activities, vitaCurare provides integration assistance within the framework of SGB IX in the sense of an inclusive outpatient social psychiatry (ASP). To this end, the social institution operates contact and advice centers in Wilhelmsburg and Harburg and, together with cooperation partners, offers voluntary employment opportunities. With the inclusive living project, vitaCurare provides clients in precarious living situations with living space – either as the owner’s own living space in shared apartments or as individual living.

company contact
vitacurare GmbH
Robin Key
Sanitasstr. 10
21107 Hamburg
017613330353

Press contact
vitacurare GmbH
Laura Bottin
Sanitasstr. 10
21107 Hamburg
017613330353

You may also like

Can that be healthy? This is what happens...

Long Covid, with the Omicron variant infection you...

“It’s 5.30pm and I’ve just put my son...

you will be speechless once you find out

Women are ill differently than men

Breast cancer, more cases and less tests. But...

Drink water and lemon in the morning, 5...

More time for patients in the hospital, support...

Human error or technical failure: the two hypotheses...

Intermittent fasting: eat less often – this is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy