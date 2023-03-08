by palermotoday.it – ​​12 minutes ago

“Here nothing is done for free, you need a gift”, so said in summary one of the suspects in the investigation into the alleged round of bribes to the civil motorization. In fact, to speed up the procedures, but also to reveal tests that never took place or to issue false documents, it would have been enough to pay. On average 150 euros, but based on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Bastarelle” and money pocketed in the toilets, in the photos the round of bribes to the civil motorization appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».