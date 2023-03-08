Home World “Bastarelle” and money pocketed in the toilets, in the photos the round of bribes to the civil motorization
World

“Bastarelle” and money pocketed in the toilets, in the photos the round of bribes to the civil motorization

by admin
“Bastarelle” and money pocketed in the toilets, in the photos the round of bribes to the civil motorization

by palermotoday.it – ​​12 minutes ago

“Here nothing is done for free, you need a gift”, so said in summary one of the suspects in the investigation into the alleged round of bribes to the civil motorization. In fact, to speed up the procedures, but also to reveal tests that never took place or to issue false documents, it would have been enough to pay. On average 150 euros, but based on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Bastarelle” and money pocketed in the toilets, in the photos the round of bribes to the civil motorization appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Harvey Weinstein, new trial opens in Los Angeles

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, Wagner: Bakhmut controls eastern part....

New report says pro-Ukrainian group behind Nord Stream...

on Der Leyen writes to Meloni: here is...

EMA on relocation of Crveni fenjer street |...

Taiwan analyst Shen Ming-Shih: “Sooner or later China...

Stoltenberg on the entry of Sweden and Finland...

Nadica Ademov in a swimsuit Entertainment

public transport and school at risk of chaos

ServiceNow, new solutions together with telcos

Kija Kockar only in a towel | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy