The B vitamins are essential for the well-being of over 60. They perform a multiplicity of functions contributing, in the specific case of seniors, to slowing down the cellular, neurological and cognitive aging process. By contrast, one shortage of these very important micronutrients has a number of health consequences. The important thing is knowing how to promptly recognize the symptoms and “run for cover” with a diet capable of filling any deficit.

What and what are the B vitamins

When in current parlance we talk about Vitamin B we are actually referring to an entire group of vitamins, each of which has a specific function. It should be noted that these are water-soluble substances and, therefore, are not accumulated within the body but “disposed of” through the urine. Therefore, they must be introduced through nutrition. Here’s what they are:

B1 (thiamine)

B2 (riboflavin

B3 (niacin)

B5 (pantothenic acid)

B6 (pyridossine)

B8 (biotina)

B9 (folic acid)

B12 (cobalamin)

B7 (inositol).

In general, the vitamins of group B serve to guarantee theenergy necessary for the body to carry out daily activities and for the production of red blood cells. Not only that: they help keep skin, hair and teeth healthy. Finally, they are essential for the prevention of some cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases.

What are they for

Given that each micronutrient contributes to the health and well-being of the body, there are some B vitamins particularly involved in the process of cellular aging and cognitive decline. According to one studio from Wayne State University School of Medicine, released last July, a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause cognitive problems “ especially among the elderly who live alone and don’t eat properly” ha spiegato a cnbc Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, psichiatra e principale firmatario della ricerca.

That said, each vitamin fulfills one specific function in the context of a specific organic or metabolic process:

Vitamin B1 and B2 (synthesis of energy processes);

(synthesis of energy processes); Vitamin B3 (blood circulation, digestion, functioning of the nervous system);

(blood circulation, digestion, functioning of the nervous system); Vitamin B5 (metabolism of fats, synthesis of hormones and cholesterol);

(metabolism of fats, synthesis of hormones and cholesterol); Vitamin B6 (stimulation of brain functions and prevention of aging);

(stimulation of brain functions and prevention of aging); Vitamina B8 (synthesis of glucose and fatty acids, protection of the skin and hair);

(synthesis of glucose and fatty acids, protection of the skin and hair); Vitamin B9 (DNA protein synthesis, hemoglobin formation and prevention of cardiovascular risks);

(DNA protein synthesis, hemoglobin formation and prevention of cardiovascular risks); Vitamin B7 (reduced blood cholesterol);

(reduced blood cholesterol); Vitamina B12 (reduction of vascular risk and production of red blood cells).

B vitamins deficiency symptoms

The vitamin deficiency of group B can manifest itself in a more or less evident way. Certainly, if the deficit is protracted over time, it can lead to a series of complications, even serious ones, for the health of seniors. Generally the most common symptoms are:

lack of appetite;

alteration of flavors;

weakness and fatigue;

skin lesions;

digestive problems;

skin inflammations;

burning feet;

cheilitis and glossitis (inflammation of the lips and tongue);

tingling or numbness in legs and arms;

dermatitis;

asthenia;

mental confusion.

The pathologies that can arise from a possible vitamin deficiency are various and, in some cases, can significantly affect the quality of life of those affected. Among the most common are:

anemia;

irritability;

asthenia;

peripheral neuropathies;

central nervous system disorders;

pellagra;

depression;

mental disorders.

Diagnosis and nutrition

B vitamin deficiency can be diagnosed by blood tests and, specifically, with the analysis of blood counts and folate levels.

The best cure is undoubtedly thediet: a healthy and balanced diet is able to fill any deficiency. Here are 6 foods rich in vitamin B: