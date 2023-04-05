Vitamin C has often been underestimated, but the introduction of a global day entirely dedicated to its benefits may lead us to reconsider how it works towards our bodies.

During the last ten years it has been found that the person has decided to broaden their knowledge of food, which is why various sociological studies have allowed us to discover how in every family nucleus made up of a single element or more, more and more attention is paid to what are the labels but also the nutritional values ​​of all the foods we want to put on the table.

READ ALSO -> Benedetta Rossi’s panna cotta is evergreen in the kitchen | RECIPE

In short, the need has arisen to know what we eat but also to ensure that our body never lacks the daily nutritional structure it needs.

What has been said has led each of us to expand our information network, and thus know what the benefits deriving from each food according to the seasons.

Vitamina C day

Just as it happens for other foods such as coffee, carbonara, pizza and even nutella… recently the institution deriving from the Vitamina C day; therefore, a day entirely dedicated to information revolving around vitamin C which is really found in every aspect of our daily life, even for those who have found the perfect way to insert it into various products inside the beauty case as well as in the food field.

At first one of the most sensational mistakes that was made was to connect the vitamin C exclusively with citrus fruits, and then soon discover how this is found in many other foods, among fruits and vegetableslike them strawberries, broccoli, tomatoes and spinach, also identifying what are all the benefits for our body in terms of energy and for the care and well-being of the skin.

One of the most famous clichés is represented by role that vitamin C plays in relation to UV rayswhich in collaboration with beta carotene they do not simply guarantee a good tan but also the possibility of being able to forfeit as many vitamins as possible deriving from sunlight and thus improve the status of our skin, without ever forgetting the necessary protective creams according to the reference PH and the hours in which we are exposed in the sun.

READ ALSO -> Lino Banfi as Joe Bastianich: the new adventure in the field of food and beverage arrives for him

What are the benefits of vitamin C?

As we have previously explained, the benefits of vitamin C they can be really numerous, especially if we take into account the fact that this contains some antioxidant properties powerful and which are able to implement skin protections and deployments which is why it is used to make various cosmetics and face care serums.

Vitamin C also helps counteract the action of free radicals as well as mitigate prevent the formation of wrinkles, proving to be super effective even with its contrast action for the loss of skin tone. In addition, this vitamin acts in the deepest layers of the skin by being able to hide spots and various imperfections, hydrating it and stimulating cell renewal.

Another detail not to forget that vitamin C is necessary in all diets aimed at fat loss, as it is able to reduce appetite and thus facilitate faster weight loss during the diet.

A long series of beneficial actions that can therefore be used in the field of beauty and skincare, as well as to take care of your body from a food point of view.

READ ALSO -> Carlo Cracco, how much does Easter lunch at the chef cost?