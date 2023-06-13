Home » Vitamin C deficiency has a negative influence on our body: here are the symptoms
Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients for the proper functioning of our body. What does a shortage entail?

Let’s talk about one of the most important vitamins for the proper functioning of our body. In addition to supporting the immune system in fact, vitamin C contributes to promote cell renewal (thanks to the production of collagen) and therefore strengthen the epidermis, but also nails and hair. Furthermore, it counteracts the stabilization of free radicals and favors the absorption of iron. A possible deficiency can therefore prove to be particularly dangerous.

Vitamin C is not produced naturally by the body, so it is important to smake up for its lack through the power supply. It is therefore recommended to consume a substantial dose of oranges, kiwis, strawberries, grapefruit and pineapples, but also broccoli, peppers and spinach – rich in their composition of the aforementioned substance. Furthermore, it is important to proceed adequately when cooking food, in order to avoid evaporation of the vitamin. Steam cooking is preferable, as it is capable of maintaining the beneficial elements of products of natural origin.

Where blood tests should still contemplate a deficiency, we recommend proceeding with taking specific supplements. However, it is advisable to ask your general practitioner or pharmacist for advice, so that he can guarantee the effectiveness of the product you are going to buy. So what causes a possible vitamin C deficiency? The damage to the body is considerable.

Vitamin C deficiency: consequences and symptoms

The main symptoms attributable to a vitamin C deficiency can be summarized as follows:

  • Fatigue: Vitamin C helps fuel energy in individual cells, as a result – a deficiency could lead to a feeling of heaviness, fatigue and tiredness constant, as well as decontextualized.
  • Weak bones: as we mentioned previously, vitamin C promotes the production of collagen. The importance of this protein is not only attributable to the skin, but also to bone health. A deficiency in this case could favor the onset ofosteoporosiswith an increased risk of fracture of the structure.
    Vitamin C deficiency: first symptom, decontextualized fatigue – tantasalute.it
  • Reduced resistance to infections: the immune system suffers from vitamin deficiency, inevitably weakening. This contributes to a increased exposure to infectionsas well as viral and seasonal diseases.
  • Slow healing of wounds: in relation to the epidermis, vitamin C also plays a fundamental role in healing stage. Where a wound takes an abnormally long time to heal, it could result from a vitamin deficiency.
  • Scurvy: the consequences mentioned above can be summarized in a single pathology, scurvy. This disease therefore presents the following symptoms: fatigue, loss of appetite and concentration, anemia, bleeding gums, muscle weakness and weakening of the entire immune system.
