Republican leaders attack Trump: it may be difficult to win next year’s presidential election Provider Financial Associated Press

Republican bosses attack Trump: It may be difficult to win next year's presidential election



News from the Financial Associated Press, June 13 (edited by Xia Junxiong)With the re-indictment of former US President Trump last week, his influence within the Republican Party showed some signs of weakening.

The Justice Department released a 49-page indictment on Friday accusing Trump of violating national security laws in the classified documents case, conspiring to obstruct justice, hiding documents in a federal investigation, and making false statements to investigators. 37 counts including statements.

In addition, in March of this year, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in New York for the “hush money” case. He was accused of making false statements on business records to conceal negative information and illegal activities from voters. Paying $130,000 in “hush money” to “porn star” Daniels and falsifying business records.

Despite being mired in two simultaneous criminal charges, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

When talking about Trump being prosecuted again, Texas Senator John Cornyn said that this is not good news. Cornyn is an ally of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Cornyn criticized Trump for not trying to reach voters outside his base, making it unlikely he will win next year’s election.

Senate Republican Whip and “No. 2” John Thune said the allegations against Trump are serious and the Justice Department will face a heavy burden of proof.

Asked whether the latest allegations against Trump would make it harder for Republicans to take back the Senate next year, Thune said he supported Tim Scott.

Scott, a senator from South Carolina, is one of several Republicans challenging Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said he was growing angry at Trump’s actions. “This could have been avoided if Trump had turned over these documents in time when asked to do so,” Romney said.