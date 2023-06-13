Home » Republican leaders attack Trump: it may be difficult to win next year’s presidential election Provider Financial Associated Press
World

Republican leaders attack Trump: it may be difficult to win next year’s presidential election Provider Financial Associated Press

by admin
Republican leaders attack Trump: it may be difficult to win next year’s presidential election Provider Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. Republican bosses attack Trump: It may be difficult to win next year’s presidential election

News from the Financial Associated Press, June 13 (edited by Xia Junxiong)With the re-indictment of former US President Trump last week, his influence within the Republican Party showed some signs of weakening.

The Justice Department released a 49-page indictment on Friday accusing Trump of violating national security laws in the classified documents case, conspiring to obstruct justice, hiding documents in a federal investigation, and making false statements to investigators. 37 counts including statements.

In addition, in March of this year, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in New York for the “hush money” case. He was accused of making false statements on business records to conceal negative information and illegal activities from voters. Paying $130,000 in “hush money” to “porn star” Daniels and falsifying business records.

Despite being mired in two simultaneous criminal charges, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

When talking about Trump being prosecuted again, Texas Senator John Cornyn said that this is not good news. Cornyn is an ally of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Cornyn criticized Trump for not trying to reach voters outside his base, making it unlikely he will win next year’s election.

Senate Republican Whip and “No. 2” John Thune said the allegations against Trump are serious and the Justice Department will face a heavy burden of proof.

Asked whether the latest allegations against Trump would make it harder for Republicans to take back the Senate next year, Thune said he supported Tim Scott.

See also  Abortion denied in Malta: an American tourist risks her life for the most restrictive law in Europe. She will be transferred to Spain

Scott, a senator from South Carolina, is one of several Republicans challenging Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said he was growing angry at Trump’s actions. “This could have been avoided if Trump had turned over these documents in time when asked to do so,” Romney said.

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy