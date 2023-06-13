Home » Berlusconi, Pier Silvio’s letter to employees: “Dad loved you”
Berlusconi, Pier Silvio’s letter to employees: “Dad loved you”

Berlusconi, Pier Silvio’s letter to employees: “Dad loved you”

Berlusconi dead, Pier Silvio to Mediaset employees: “I couldn’t have done anything alone”. The letter

Pier Silvio Berlusconi send a letter to the employees of the Mediaset group. “Dear Mediaset, dear all, I feel the need to write to you because I know how important it was for my father to let you know the love and great pride who has always felt for our company and for all of us”, writes the second son of the former prime minister and CEO of Mediaset.

“These are words, explains the manager, to describe mine emotion every time he told me ‘I am proud of you and what you do‘. And I always knew very well that she was addressing us all: I alone could not have done anything. Nothing”.

